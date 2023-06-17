Every year, the Colorado Springs Garden Tour receives high acclaim from attendees and garden owners alike. Since its inception in 2011, this popular, annual tour has showcased gardens throughout the city in neighborhoods such as Patty Jewett, the west side, the Old North End, University Park, Village 7, Old Farm, Mountain Shadows, Rockrimmon and the Broadmoor area.

This year’s tour highlights seven eclectic gardens in the historic Divine Redeemer and Middle Shooks Run neighborhoods. Each unique garden demonstrates a different inspiration for gardening: a semixeric garden, a tufa garden, an Asian garden, a native plant garden, an artsy garden with poultry, a food production garden and an English-style garden.

Charming Middle Shooks Run is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, so there are many mature trees. The adjoining Divine Redeemer neighborhood is similarly diverse and beautiful. Both neighborhoods have easy proximity to downtown Colorado Springs and enjoy high walkability scores. In fact, the entire garden tour can be walked in just 2 miles.

Don’t miss this year’s tour. You will be inspired, amused and educated about different gardening practices and themes that you may want to replicate in your own garden. As in the past, Colorado Master Gardeners will be available at each of the gardens to answer questions about plants and good gardening practices, while local plein air garden artists will be painting various aspects of the gardens.

Attendees will want to wear comfortable shoes, a sun hat and sunscreen, and bring water and a camera. FOX will provide you with a printed garden tour guide to record the plants and ideas that you want to remember. Please be aware that private gardens may not be able to accommodate strollers, walkers or wheelchairs due to narrow pathways and steps.

Also, no bicycles will be allowed in private gardens. Only working service dogs are permitted.

Tour tickets are $25 for adults; children under 13 are free. Tickets are valid for both days of the tour and are available at local garden centers (cash/check only) or by following the link to Eventbrite at https://extensionfriends.org/.

Proceeds from the tour benefit FOX, an independent 501 ©(3) organization, whose mission is to raise money for agriculture, food/nutrition, horticulture, and youth development programs in El Paso County to include, but not limited to El Paso County Extension.

Learn more at https:// extensionfriends.org/.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.