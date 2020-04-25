Green, lush turf makes gardeners happy. Is it possible to achieve this with the new “Water Wise” rules? Yes it is!
There are guidelines to pursue and important researched-based information to share. Colorado State University has been researching turf for decades and its findings, when followed, can help lawns thrive and flourish.
A lawn’s tolerance to drought is directly related to how well the soil was prepared prior to applying seed or sod. Compacted soil that is low in organic matter does not facilitate deep, healthy root growth. Grass roots grow to their maximum depth in well-aerated soil containing 4-5% organic matter. A healthy, deep root system produces vigorous turf that is tolerant of drought and resistant to disease and insects.
In Colorado, cool season turf grasses such as bluegrass, fescue, perennial or ryegrass need regular applications of water. Though warm season grasses (blue grama and buffalo grass) are known for their drought tolerance, they too thrive with occasional watering. The condition of the grass and soil — not the number of days since watering — is the best guide to irrigation. If you water daily just because water is available, it is a waste of water and can hurt the lawn. Doing this can predispose the turf to disease. Watering too frequently causes root death of trees and shrubs in or near the turf area either from root rot disease or lack of oxygen in the soil.
Watering an established lawn means “water as deeply and as infrequently as possible.” Deep but infrequent irrigation stimulates root growth, resulting in healthy, drought-tolerant and pest-resistant turf. While it’s true that a deep, healthy root system produces vigorous turf, rooting depth is determined primarily by genetics and soil condition — not irrigation. Maximum rooting depth occurs when soil conditions allow the roots reach their full potential. This is not achieved by proper irrigation alone; a combination of irrigation, fertility and core aeration (once in spring and/or once in fall) maximizes rooting depth and turf vigor.
Irrigate when the turf indicates water is needed. Watch for signs of wilt. Footprints or lawn mower tracks that remain at least one half-hour after traffic has passed indicates irrigation is needed. Turf will also turn a shade of blue-gray when it is water stressed and needs irrigation.
Don’t irrigate again until you see signs of wilt. It’s important that the soil dries somewhat between irrigation applications. Continually water-logged soils are deprived of oxygen, which is required for proper root growth.
On very hot days, turf may appear stressed even if the soil is wet. This is caused by heat stress and can be remedied by cooling off the turf by wetting it for 15 seconds or less. This technique is called syringing and is not the same as watering.
A healthy, green, lush lawn is fabulous, but research proves this does not require a constant stream of water. The “rules” should have no effect if we tend to the soil and pay time and attention to proper care.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com, and we will get back to you as quickly as we can.