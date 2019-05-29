Here are a few June gardening tasks and projects you can do to keep your lawn and garden looking its best for the rest of this season.
General maintenance
• Check all containers daily, watering when necessary; they can dry out quickly. Protect hanging containers from high winds.
• Mulch 2 to 3 inches to retain moisture and reduce weeds.
• Eradicate weeds before they get out of hand.
Flowers
• Nasturtium, marigold, zinnia, sunflowers, hyacinth bean vine, morning glory and cardinal flower vine seeds can be sown directly in the soil.
• Plant gladiola corms weekly to extend bloom period.
• Stake leggy plants such as delphinium, liatris and foxglove. Many species of penstemon also benefit from staking.
• As lupine blooms fade, check the plant for aphids. An infestation of these tiny white creatures can occur overnight and kill the plant. Spraying plants thoroughly with an insecticidal soap should get rid of them.
• Pinch back aster and mums for bushier plants and more flowers this fall.
Lawn
• If you haven’t fertilized yet this season, do so now.
• Mow as often as necessary to maintain grass at a height of 2 to 3 inches. Leave grass clippings on the lawn.
• Lawn diseases become noticeable as June progresses. Three of the most common diseases in Kentucky bluegrass are ascochyta leaf blight, necrotic ring spot and dollar spot. If you have areas of lawn in stress or dying bring a shoebox-size sample of half-dead, half-alive lawn to the Master Garden Help Desk. See location and hours of operation below.
Trees, Shrubs and Perennials
• Many fruit trees, especially apple trees, will shed small fruit around this time. It’s a natural thinning process called June drop. If you want to increase the quality of your harvest, you can do additional hand thinning, spacing fruit 8 to 10 inches apart on branches.
• Prune spring flowering shrubs such as lilac, weigela and forsythia after they finish blooming.
• Deadhead perennials to encourage more blooms.
Vegetables
• Direct sow seeds for corn, lima beans, cantaloupe, pumpkin, watermelon and zucchini now.
• Fertilize plants one month after they emerge by side dressing alongside rows.
• Transplants of tomatoes, cucumber, summer squash and pepper can be planted in early June. Plant tomatoes deep. Remove lower leaves and bury two-thirds of the plant underground so they have better root systems. New roots will grow along the buried stems resulting in stronger, healthier plants.
• Thin lettuce, onion and chard plants. Add the plants removed to your salad as baby greens; they are delicious. Thinning will increase the quality of the remaining plants.
• Harvest asparagus spears until they thin out. Leave some of the spears to grow into tall, fernlike plants that rejuvenate the roots for next year’s plants.
• Control the spread of raspberry plants by cutting back sucker growth.
When you have questions, Colorado State University Extension has research-based answers. The Help Desk opened April 15 at 17 N. Spruce St. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 520-7684 or email CSUmg2@elpasoco.com.