There has never been a time when we needed de-stressing and social-distancing activities more than now. Gardening can offer both. Here are a few June gardening tasks and projects that you can do to help keep your lawn and garden looking it’s best for the rest of this season.
General maintenance
• Check all containers daily, watering when necessary; they can dry out quickly. Protect hanging containers from high winds.
• Mulch 2 to 3 inches to retain moisture and reduce weeds.
• Stay on top of weeds before they get out of hand.
Flowers
• Nasturtium, marigold, zinnia, sunflowers, hyacinth bean vine, morning glory and cardinal flower vine seeds can be sown directly in the soil.
• Plant gladiola corms weekly to extend bloom period.
• Stake leggy plants like delphinium, liatris and foxglove. Many species of penstemon also benefit from staking.
• As lupine blooms fade, check the plant for aphids. An infestation of these tiny white creatures can occur overnight and kill the plant. Spraying plants thoroughly with an insecticidal soap should get rid of them.
• Pinch back asters and mums for bushier plants and more flowers this fall.
Lawn
• If you haven’t fertilized yet this season, do so now.
• Mow as often as necessary to maintain grass at a height of 2 to 3 inches. Leave grass clippings on the lawn.
• Lawn diseases become noticeable as June progresses. Three of the most common diseases in Kentucky bluegrass are ascochyta leaf blight, necrotic ring spot and dollar spot. Check out the following CSU publications: Fact Sheet 2.901 Ascochyta Leaf Blight of Turf; Fact Sheet 2.900 Necrotic Ring Spot of Kentucky Bluegrass; and Planttalk 1522 – Dollar Spot of Turfgrass.
Trees, shrubs and perennials
• Many fruit trees, especially apple trees, will shed small fruit around this time. It’s a natural thinning process called June drop. If you want to increase the quality of your harvest, you can do additional hand thinning, spacing fruit 8 to 10 inches apart on branches.
• Prune spring-flowering shrubs such as lilac, weigela and forsythia after they finish blooming.
• Deadhead perennials to encourage more blooms.
Vege
tables
• Direct sow seeds for corn, lima beans, cantaloupe, pumpkin, watermelon and zucchini now.
• Fertilize plants one month after plants emerge by side dressing alongside rows.
• Transplants of tomatoes, cucumber, summer squash and pepper can be planted in early June. Plant tomatoes deep. Remove lower leaves and bury two thirds of the plant underground so plants have better root systems. New roots will grow along the buried stems resulting in stronger, healthier plants.
• Harvest thinnings from new plantings of lettuce, onion and chard. They are delicious and this process will increase the quality of the remaining plants.
• Harvest asparagus spears until they thin out. Leave some of the spears to grow into tall, fernlike plants that rejuvenate the roots for next year’s plants.
• Control the spread of raspberry plants by cutting back sucker growth.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.