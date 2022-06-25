As we head into July, we’re at the midpoint of our gardening season. This is usually the hottest month and many gardening activities become maintaining, weeding and deadheading, harvesting, adjusting watering, and treating for bugs and diseases. These are the things we should be doing to keep our landscape looking its best.
Lawns
Cool season grasses like Kentucky Bluegrass suffer in the midsummer heat. Water two to three times a week, do not fertilize, and set mower height at 2.5 to 4 inches to promote deeper, healthier roots which use water more efficiently. Warm season Buffalograss needs only infrequent irrigation. Mowing is not necessary. Left unmowed, it produces little growth above three to six inches.
Perennials
Those spring Spring bloomers need attention. Keep deadheading or prune back by two-thirds to promote new growth and encourage fuller, more attractive plants. Some will bloom a second time. If your plants have become too crowded, thin out to provide good air circulation that discourages disease such as powdery mildew.
Annuals
Keep deadheading. Add hot-season annuals such as zinnias, marigolds, and cosmos to fill in bare spots.
Vegetables
Keep your equipment clean. and immediately remove Remove any old crop residue and diseased plants from the garden,and put them in the trash. Composting diseased plants will likely not kill the disease and may introduce it into other areas of the garden as the compost is spread. Remove harmful insects by hand picking or washing them off with a stream of water. Try to avoid Avoid using pesticides as they can be destructive to beneficial insects including pollinators. If you must use a pesticide, read the label and follow the directions carefully. Note on the label the number of days to wait to harvest after using a pesticide.
Trees
Hot, dry conditions can stress your trees. Drought-stressed trees are more susceptible to insects, diseases, and uprooting. Trees require infrequent and deep waterings. Allow water to soak in slowly to a depth of 6-8 inches. Water once a week for heavier soils and twice a week for lighter, sandy soils. The best time to water is in the evening. Apply water at the dripline of the tree. The dripline is under the outer reaches of the tree’s branches.
General maintenance
Water your garden as needed in the morning before 10 a.m. or evening after 6 p.m. Avoid overhead watering and direct water toward the roots.
Continue to remove weeds. They go to seed faster in hot weather and compete with your plants for space, light, and water.
Remove dead branches from trees and shrubs.
Remove any diseased leaves and dispose of them in the trash.
Clean and sharpen the blades of your lawn mower, lopping shears, and pruners.
Check your mulch and apply a new layer if needed to a depth of 2-4 inches. Mulch will conserve moisture, moderate temperature extremes, improve soil quality, and prevent soil compaction and weed germination.
Clean and keep fresh sugar water in your hummingbird feeders.
Provide fresh water for birds.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The in-person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners — El Paso County.