You might be harboring a noxious weed disguised as a pretty plant. Myrtle spurge (Euphorbia myrsinites), also known as donkey tail spurge, was once planted as a waterwise ornamental plant but has escaped from the confines of the garden to become a List A noxious weed.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture, through a legislative process, declares plants noxious weeds when they become invasive and threaten either wildlands or agriculture.
Myrtle spurge reduces habitat for native plants and the pollinators and other animals that depend on them.
Because myrtle spurge is found in the wild in relatively small populations, there’s still an opportunity to keep the plant from spreading out of control (unlike in Utah, where it covers thousands of acres). List A weeds are subject to eradication wherever they’re found, regardless of land ownership (including private properties).
You can help eradicate this noxious weed — and get free groundcover plants — on April 24 during the Purge the Spurge event put on by CSU Extension El Paso County Master Gardeners. You must register at eventbrite.com/e/purge-the-spurge-tickets-137366399599; space is limited.
Myrtle spurge is a perennial that reaches 4 to 6 inches tall and features trailing stems and fleshy, blue-green, triangle-shaped leaves. The leaves and roots exude a milky sap. As early as March, it produces clusters of yellow-green flowers. A noninvasive spurge sometimes mistaken for myrtle spurge is Euphorbia polychroma, or cushion spurge. This plant, which has green leaves and a mounding habit, is a good replacement for myrtle spurge.
When handling myrtle spurge, be cautious of the milky sap. It is caustic and can cause severe blister-like burns when it touches the skin. If it gets in your eyes, seek medical attention. To protect yourself, wear gloves, long sleeves, pants and eye protection.
When removing myrtle spurge, it’s important to get all the roots, so a shovel is recommended over hand-pulling. Be sure to put the plants in a plastic bag, tie the bag tightly and take them to a solid waste landfill. It is best to do this before the plant goes to seed. If you’re attending the Purge the Spurge event, bring your bagged plants to the event, where they will be disposed.
If you see myrtle spurge on public or private lands, report it to the proper landowner or agency.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. Follow on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners — El Paso County.