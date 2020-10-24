As winter rapidly approaches, there may still be days when our warm Colorado sun allows us to spend time in the garden.
Once a hard frost sets in, herbaceous plants may blacken and shrivel back to the ground. You may wonder how much of this should I clean up? There are several answers to that question, and to a large extent it depends on what you are growing and your personal preferences.
Plants don’t need the cleanup; we clean them up to get the outcomes we want, usually more flowers or fruits and better aesthetics.
If you are a vegetable gardener, cleanliness can be said to be next to disease-free crops. Vegetables are susceptible to many viral, bacterial and fungal diseases. If debris is left in place in the garden, that gives these microorganisms a place to shelter and survive the winter. You can minimize the probability of these organisms damaging your plants again next spring. Clean up the vegetable garden. You may also want to cultivate and amend the soil so when spring rolls around you can go right to planting your cool season vegetables, like lettuce and spinach.
Large ornamental grasses can be cut back in either early or late winter. Some people like to leave them unpruned until spring or late winter, because seed heads peeking up over the snow can be attractive. They may also provide some seeds for birds. A good reason to cut them back early might be that they can provide shelter for small rodents, like mice or voles, which you may find undesirable. If you do not prune them back at all, they will revert to their natural growth habit of a dead center surrounded by new growth in the outer ring of the clump. Most gardeners would not find this an attractive look.
In the perennial garden, you really have the choice of doing cleanup now or waiting until spring. You could even adopt a wild-scaping practice where plants naturalize without gardener intervention. If you do decide to do a fall cleanup, cut flower stalks back to the basal foliage.
It is better to leave the foliage close to the ground in place, as it will provide some insulation and help the soil stay moist around the roots. If your garden includes plants that are marginally hardy, they will be hardier if they are not cut back. Also mulch them for the winter — shredded leaves, grass clipping or wood-based mulch will work for that purpose. If plants are both marginally hardy, and grow and bloom early in the spring, mulching is especially important to help them survive late freezes.
