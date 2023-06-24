If you’ve tried to identify a plant using a botanical key, it can be a daunting process, full of unfamiliar terms. Gardeners can wonder, “Why is it important to understand botany?”

Plant identification and understanding the functions of its “body” parts are imperative for proper management and care. Any health care practitioner must understand what each body part is, and how it functions, before creating a treatment plan. If you feel overwhelmed by botanical terminology, remind yourself that you are the primary care provider for your plants.

Some botanical terms are used colloquially, but the definitions are poorly understood by the general public. For example, herbaceous plants are classified as annuals and perennials. Understanding the difference is important when shopping at the garden center or planning your landscape design. Annual plants complete their life cycle from seedling to flower to seed in one season, and reproduce via seed. At the end of the season, generally after the first frost in our region, both their above-ground plant tissue and root system die. Perennials can spread by seed, but their root system survives the winter and produces new vegetative growth each year.

You might have heard the terms monocot and eudicot (or dicot). When the cotyledon, or first leaves, emerge from seed, monocots have one cotyledon and dicots have two. Mature monocots have parallel veins on leaves, while dicots often have other venation patterns.

Flowering monocots, like lilies or spiderwort, have petals and sepals in groups of three. Dicots have flower parts in groups of four or five. Understanding whether a plant is a monocot or dicot is critical when selecting herbicides to kill broadleaf weeds in turfgrass or to kill weedy grasses in ornamental flower beds.

When selecting plants, you may notice several names on the plant tag. The scientific name consists of two italicized Latin words, identifying the genus and species of the plant, sometimes followed by a word in single quotes, indicating the name of the cultivar.

A cultivar is a selection of a plant that has been bred for specific traits. While scientific names might be unfamiliar, they can tell us a lot about the plant and might help us identify and manage pests affecting our plants.

