Wouldn’t you love to have a perennial in your garden that’s waterwise, deer resistant, a hummingbird and butterfly magnet, aromatic, edible, low maintenance (no deadheading needed) and comes in many colors and sizes as well as providing fall color? Look no further than the many varieties of Agastache.
Agastache, also known by the common names of Hyssop, Anise Hyssop, Licorice Mint Hyssop and Hummingbird Mint, are showy, fragrant, long-blooming perennials. Many varieties of Hyssops are native to Arizona and New Mexico and grow well in Colorado. These plants are cold hardy and can adapt to a variety of well-draining soils and are ideal for low-water landscapes. The native species and hybrids of Southwestern origin are famous for their large flower spikes in orange, pink, and red hues and are unsurpassed at attracting hummingbirds.
Hyssops were used by native American Indians for fever reduction, to treat respiratory conditions, and as an external application on burns. The aromatic leaves have a licorice-like (anise) scent and are used in herbal teas, to flavor jellies or eaten fresh in small quantities, such as in a salad with other greens. The dried leaves can be used in potpourri.
Hyssops are an excellent plant for water-wise and pollinator gardens. Ornamental grasses such as switch grass and feather reed grass are prefect companion plants for Hyssops. Plant them in an herb or vegetable garden to repel flea beetles and other pest insects. In mass plantings they can add a dramatic pop to any garden.
Here are a few of the outstanding varieties for Colorado gardens:
• Agastache Ava (Hummingbird Mint “Ava”) grows 48-60 inches tall and 24 inches wide. This stately hybrid will be the centerpiece of any planting with its huge spikes of deep rose-pink flowers.
• Agastache foeniculum “Blue Fortune” (Giant Hyssop or Anise Hyssop) grows 24-36 inches tall by 12-24 inches wide. It displays lavender-blue flower spikes from midsummer to early fall. Both the flowers and leaves are edible and fun to sprinkle into salads.
• Agastache rupestris (Sunset Hyssop) grows 24-36 inches tall by 18 inches wide. It’s one of the best, most durable species in the Agastache family. Great for mass plantings.
• Agastache cana “Double Bubblemint” grows 12-24 inches tall by 12-18 inches wide. The flowers are rose pink and purple and the leaves actually smell just like bubble gum.
• Agastache cana “Sinning” (Sonoran Sunset) grows 16 inches tall by 16 inches wide. This is a Plant Select clone, blooming earlier and longer, with much showier lavender-rose flowers than most Hyssops.
These plants all like full sun and well-drained lean soil. Fertilize organically with a little quality compost in the fall. Chemical fertilizers will push these plants too much and weaken their tolerance to cold. Leave the stems standing over the winter to increase cold hardiness. Cut back hard in the spring.
