Gardening in Colorado can be challenging. Not only do we have to contend with erratic weather, but we have abundant wildlife eating our plants.
Some of the more troublesome critters are those that burrow underground. They may eat the entire root system of a plant or strip the bark off a tree. To launch a plan to control them, you must first identify the offender. The two major kinds of small burrowing animals that likely cause damage are voles and pocket gophers.
Voles
Voles are small, mouselike animals. Their favorite food sources include turfgrass and the stems and bark of shrubs and trees. They will also eat vegetables and some perennials. Most damage occurs in the winter, when they move through their grass runways under the protection of snow.
They can kill trees by entirely girdling trunks. Their burrows are shallow and have a small entry hole that is open with a distinct runway leading in and out.
Control methods include habitat modification, exclusion, repellents and trapping. Damage to lawns can be reduced by close mowing in the fall and removing tall grassy cover near lawns. To protect trees, encircle trunk with quarter-inch mesh hardware cloth or 3-inch diameter plastic-mesh cylinders as high as anticipated snow level and 3 to 6 inches below the surface.
Repellents are relatively expensive and provide only short-term protection. Trapping can be very effective at removing small populations. Use mouse snap traps placed perpendicular to runways with the trigger end in the runway. You can shoot voles if there’s no law against shooting where you live.
Poisoning is not allowed without a commercial applicator’s license because voles may die above ground and pose a danger to scavenger birds, wildlife and pets.
Pocket gophers
Pocket gophers rarely appear above ground, spending most of their lives in burrows. The main signs of damage include mounds of soil with no apparent entry hole, eskers (solid tubes of soil) above ground when the snow melts in the spring, and suddenly wilting or dying plants due to root damage.
Control methods include exclusion, trapping and rodenticides. To exclude them from ornamental and vegetable beds, line beds with quarter-inch hardware cloth. Dig out bed to a depth that will accommodate the roots, line with cloth, bring cloth to the surface along the perimeter of bed, and refill. Surround area with a 1-foot-high fence.
Traps are effective at reducing populations if used properly. The traps must be put inside the tunnel. Be sure to follow instructions on label. Using rodenticides (zinc phosphide, diphacinone (Eaton’s Answer), or strychnine) can also reduce populations; however, you’ll never be able to eliminate all pocket gophers. Strychnine requires a commercial applicators license. Always read the label and follow guidelines to minimize poisoning of pets and wildlife.
