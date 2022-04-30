Water shortages affect more than 3 billion people worldwide. In the U.S., nearly half the country experienced a drought after the hottest summer on record in 2021, and the drought in the West now is considered to be a megadrought, the driest period in the past 1,200 years. This April is the driest on record in the area.
The bottom line: In Colorado, good gardeners conserve water. Keep that in mind as we enter the busy month of May. Here are tasks for any gardener’s checklist:
Early May
• Clean and sharpen garden tools.
• Change the oil in your lawnmower, sharpen the blade, and replace the air filter, if needed.
• Mugo pines might be your first pruning challenge of the season. Pinch or cut out two-thirds the length of the “candles” of new growth. You can also use this pinch method with other pines if you want to control their shape.
• Plant perennials, raspberries, potted roses, container grown and balled and burlap trees and landscape shrubs. Look for perennials marked “Plant Select” at your local nursery. These plants are grown for our region and will thrive in our challenging climate. Most of them will be labeled drought tolerant but remember all new plants will require water until established.
Mid-May
• Thin seedlings of early planted crops such as carrots, lettuce, spinach and beets.
• Stake peonies and delphinium.
• Starting now, feed roses a balanced rose food every six weeks during the growing season.
• Depending on your location, start planting annuals. In many parts of Colorado Springs, mid-May is the time to safely begin planting tender annuals. Check the weather forecast and your elevation! It’s not unusual to have a hard freeze in late May.
• Begin planting gladiolus every two weeks through June for a continual series of blooms.
• If weather remains warm, transfer seedlings outside but harden them off in a sheltered location the week before planting; gradually exposing seedlings to more sun each day.
• Average last frost date in town: May 10 to May 15.
Late May
• Transplant tomatoes into the garden, planting the plants 1 inch deeper than in the pot or even deeper.
• Plant corn, bean, pumpkin, squash, cucumber, and early-maturing melon seeds now if the soil is warm.
• Plant eggplant and pepper plants when the soil has reached at least 50 degrees.
• Prune early spring-flowering trees and shrubs such as lilacs and forsythia after flowers fade.
• Harvest asparagus stalks larger than three-eighths inch until about the end of June. Cut just at soil level.
• Plant annual seeds outdoors the last week of May. Some suggested flowers are zinnias, salvia and nasturtiums. If you want to grow annual vines you might try hyacinth bean vine (Lablab purpureus), a Plant Select plant with striking purple flowers and deep purple seed pods. Another good choice is cardinal flower vine. Its trumpet-shaped flowers and feathery, deep green foliage is a big hit with hummingbirds.
Email gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/ ColoradoMasterGardeners.EPC. To sign up for classes, go to epcextension.eventbrite.com.