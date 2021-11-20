We are so fortunate to have six locally owned and operated garden centers in Colorado Springs. These stores are a great source of gifts, practical garden tools and supplies, and whimsical home and garden décor. While these stores carry the basic garden tools and supplies, each has some unique gift ideas. I visited these stores to see what treasures each might yield.
Summerland Gardens, 806 Arcturus Drive, is a welcoming shop; plants everywhere and gurgling fountains make your visit a pleasant experience. Among the plants there are some carnivorous ones. Easy to maintain, they can help with fungus gnats and fruit flies in your home. The more insects they can attract and eat, the better they will grow. There are lots of nature-themed holiday decorations, and if you need a quick pick-me-up, there is a coffee bar at the back of the shop.
Spencer’s Lawn and Garden store, 1430 S. Tejon St., is a holiday shopping mecca. Be sure to visit the old-fashioned candy store in the basement, established in the 1950s. Spencer’s also sells hand-made pies. For garden gifts, I really liked the Painted Peace art poles, painted by an artist in the United States; these are a wonderful garden accent. Spencer’s has a second location in Fountain, which also features a well-stocked garden store.
Good Earth Garden Center, 1330 N. Walnut St., has lots of holiday spirit. There is an extensive collection of tree ornaments and toppers. Themes include holidays, popular culture and nature. For a modest gift, there are beautifully decorated flour sack towels priced under $15. Good Earth is well-stocked with pots, garden benches and metal work sculptures.
Rick’s Garden Center, 1827 W. Uintah St., carries a wide selection of house plants, and pots from tiny to huge. For outdoors, it has Music of the Spheres Wind Chimes. These chimes, made in Austin Texas, are tuned to 11 sound options. You can choose your chime by the tones you would like to hear. For gardening gals, check out the floral printed You Grow Girl garden gloves made from recycled plastics.
Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, has a deal for those who want to plant a fruit tree or shrub. You can order your bare root tree for a Christmas gift. It will arrive in March ready to plant. By ordering now, you can pick the variety you would like, instead of running around in March hoping to find the one you want. Phelan also has an entire greenhouse of houseplants. Gardening gear for children is displayed in one corner of the store.
Harding Nursery, 721 N. Powers Blvd., has a special holiday gift shop. The shop is so enchanting, you might think you are at the North Pole. Find beautiful ornaments, and some really cool gnomes here. Harding makes wreaths, centerpieces and garlands from fresh greenery. Custom orders can be made; just bring a photo of what you want. Harding is a great place for garden decor, fairy garden supplies and almost anything a gardener could ask for.
Enjoy your holiday shopping, and shop local!
If you have gardening questions, email csumg2@elpaso.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/ColoradoMasterGardeners.EPC. To sign up for classes, go to epcextension.eventbrite.com.