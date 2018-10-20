As autumn advances, gardeners think of ways to extend the growing season and their access to garden-fresh produce from home. Growing microgreens indoors can provide fresh, local greens year-round. Microgreens are young herb and vegetable seedlings consumed in their immature state — about 2 inches tall or grown to a more mature state for use as baby salad greens.
Microgreens should not be confused with sprouts, an important distinction when it comes to food safety. Both are nutrient rich, but sprouts carry a high risk of food-borne illness and microbial contamination, according to the FDA. Sprouts are seeds germinated in water and consumed without true leaves. Microgreens require a growing medium and light source, and they’re cut and consumed without the root.
To get started, you need clean, shallow trays or containers 2 to 3½ inches deep, light potting mix for seedlings, a spray bottle and untreated or certified organic seeds. Not all seeds are safe to use for microgreens. Commercial seeds often are treated with fungicides and pesticides to prevent mold or insects and animals eating them during storage. Complete growing kits are available at garden centers, or use items from your home. Plastic take-out containers with lids make ideal growing containers. Seed companies offer an assortment of mixtures specifically for growing microgreens that range from mild to spicy. Grow single varieties or create your own custom blends. When mixing a variety of seeds in the same tray, be sure to pair seeds with similar germination rates.
Prepare your growing containers by disinfecting with a 10 percent solution of chlorine bleach.
Place about an inch of moistened potting mix in the containers. Sprinkle seeds evenly over the growing medium, then top with a tiny bit more potting mix to hold seeds in place. About 2 to 3 teaspoons will plant a 10-by-20-inch tray with cabbage or similarly sized seeds. Radish and other tiny seeds will use 2 to 3 tablespoons. Use a spray bottle to mist gently without dislodging seeds. Keep containers moist and in a warm place, such as on top of the fridge. Use a lid or plastic wrap to cover containers until the seeds have sprouted. Then remove the humidity cover and move to a place where seedlings will receive at least four hours of bright light per day. A sunny window is ideal, but an artificial light source such as a simple fluorescent fixture works fine.
Begin harvesting as soon as the first two leaves form when seedlings are about 2 inches tall. This takes one to two weeks, depending on the variety. Use scissors to clip greens near their base. Some varieties will regrow a couple of times before you’ll need to replant. Harvest just before use for best taste. Microgreens have a short shelf life but can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for five to six days. Use them in a variety of dishes for a healthy dose of vitamins and phytonutrients. Popular seed choices for microgreens include mustard, lettuce, radish, arugula, beet, basil, cabbage, spinach, peas, mizuna, tatsoi, watercress, chard, chevril, kohlrabi, sorrel, broccoli, cilantro, turnip, cauliflower, amaranth, parsley, pak choi, sunflower and mixes such as mesclun. Get creative and experiment with unusual varieties.
For more information, see Fact Sheet No. 9.373, Health Benefits and Safe Handling of Salad Greens, at ext.colostate.edu.
