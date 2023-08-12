If you have herbs in your garden, it’s harvest time! Herbs have ornamental value, contributing color, texture, scent and sometimes flowers, and they are often grown for culinary use, enhancing the flavor of food. In addition to their culinary value, the flowers of herbs like thyme attract beneficial pollinators. Herbs grow well in containers on your deck or patio, close to your kitchen for quick snips to use in favorite recipes.

Herbs are easy to grow, drought tolerant, and prefer full sun. Highly aromatic, deer tend to avoid them. Group herbs with similar growing needs together in pots with loose, well-draining soil. Grown in pots, some cold-hardy perennial herbs may need additional protection to overwinter in those pots. Herbs that grow aggressively, like mint, are better contained in their own pots rather than planted in the garden where they may be too difficult to control. Mint is a delicious garnish for lamb or a refreshing summer cocktail! Fresh basil pesto freezes well, so you can enjoy the taste of summer all winter.

Here are some commonly grown herbs:

• Lavender. Perennial herb. Prune in late spring when new growth is emerging, but don’t cut back beyond this new growth. Hardy varieties of English lavender are Lavandula angustifolia ‘Munstead’ and L. angustifolia ‘Hidcote’.

• Rosemary. Tender perennial, not cold hardy in Colorado unless protected or overwintered indoors.

• Thyme. Low-growing perennial, useful as a border plant in perennial beds as well as using the leaves in cooking. Cut back in late summer to stimulate side growth and minimize winter rot of the crown of the plant

• Oregano-Sweet marjoram (Origanum majorana); upright annual. Italian oregano (O. x Majoricum) is hardier but not as sweet as Marjoram. Greek oregano (O. vulgare subspecies hirtum) creeps low to the ground and spreads readily.

• Basil. There are many varieties, ranging from sweet to spicy. Tender annual, plant after spring nights are consistently above 50 degrees. Finish harvesting before the first cold snap. Pinch off flowers; otherwise the leaves will become bitter. The best way to keep basil producing fresh leaves and discourage flowering is to continually harvest stems throughout the summer.

• Parsley. Biennial, self-seeds, harvest second-year plants before flowers form.

Herbs can be preserved by drying or freezing. Collect herbs in the morning, after the dew has dried on the foliage, but before the heat of the day causes transpiration, the loss of the plant’s moisture through small pores (stoma) on the underside of the leaves. Harvest herbs at the point of two leaves, removing the entire stem, rather than just harvesting individual leaves. This promotes lateral growth and a fuller plant. Wait until seeds of dill, coriander or fennel have turned from green to gray or brown before harvesting.

You can find more information about how to preserved herbs by accessing this CSU Extension article: https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/nutrition-food-safety-health/herbs-preserving-and-using-9-335/

Submit gardening questions to [email protected] or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.