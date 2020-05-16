Grasses can fill large or small spaces in any type of landscape with dramatic color, texture and movement that changes with the seasons. Ornamental grasses are adaptable and are easy to grow.
Grasses can tolerate a wide range of soil types, even poor, and few pests bother them, including deer. Grass heights range from less than 12 inches to over 6 feet and their shapes vary from the stiffly upright Karl Foerster (Calamagrostis x acutiflora “Karl Foerster”) to the flowing and fountain-like Mexican Feathergrass (Nassella tenuissima) to mounding types in the Fescue genus (Festuca spp. consists of over 300 perennial grasses). Foliage color ranges from dark green to blue-gray and some have red tones.
Grasses need regular watering until established, but after that, several species can be drought-tolerant, and fertilization is not necessary. The most important maintenance is annual spring cutting of the previous year’s foliage before new growth begins. There are a few species such as Blue Oat Grass (Helictotrichon sempervirens) that are evergreen and not cut back.
Animal lovers can benefit from grasses like Switch Grass (Panicum) in their gardens as seed heads provide food for birds. Butterflies are attracted to Blue Grama (Bouteloua gracilis), a native grass with amusing golden sails at the tip of its stems is known by amusing common names such as “eyelash grass” or the Plant Select cultivar “Blonde Ambition.”
Grasses are categorized by temperature. Cool-season grasses will start to grow early in the spring and may even remain semi-evergreen over the winter. Cool-season grasses also seem to do better and have better foliage quality when temperatures are cool or if they are given sufficient water during drought periods.
Some of the more popular cool season grasses include Fescues, Blue Oat Grass (Helictotrichon), Tufted Hair Grass (Deschampsia), and Autumn Moor Grass (Sesleria).
Warm season grasses do better during warmer times of the year and remain attractive even when temperatures are high and moisture is limited.
These grasses do not begin to show growth until soils warm. Some examples include Northern Sea Oats (Chasmanthium), Japanese Silver Grass (Miscanthus sp.), Hardy Pampas Grass (Erianthus), Perennial Fountain Grass (Pennisetum), and Prairie Cord Grass (Spartina).
While most ornamental grasses do best in full sun (4-6 hours a day), there are a number of grasses that will provide interest to shaded areas in the garden, such as Northern Sea Oats (Chasmanthium latifolium); Japanese Forest Grass (Hakonechloa macra “Aureola”); and Fall Blooming Reed Grass (Calamagrostis arundinacea).
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.