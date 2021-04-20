Shrubs that bear small fruits can be a great addition to your garden. These can include currants, gooseberries, chokecherries, plums, jostaberries and service berries.
Whether you grow them to eat or simply to provide a feast for birds, they are easy to grow and well adapted to our climate. Besides edible fruit, the bloom can be beautiful.
These shrubs will do best in full to part sun. They prefer fertile, well-drained soil, with a pH of 6-7; however they will tolerate more alkaline soils. These are shrubs that can be grown at higher altitudes (although plums will not produce well above 7,500 feet). Fruit production will be best if several plants of one kind are planted nearby.
Red and black currants are recommended for Colorado; try Red Lake or Wilder cultivars. Gooseberries produce a slightly larger fruit than currants. It is a thorny shrub. Recommended varieties for Colorado are Pixwell, Welcome, Invicta and Hinnomaki. Jostaberries are a hybrid of currants and gooseberries. The fruit is about the size of gooseberries and the shrubs are thornless.
Service berries are a bigger shrub, growing up to 6 to 15 feet tall, compared to 3 to 6 feet tall for currants and gooseberries. The Saskatoon service berry is considered the best for fruit production. The fruits resemble blueberries, but the taste is milder. Birds love the fruit, so they are an excellent habitat plant. If you want the fruit, you may need to use a bird netting or plant enough to share. These native plants are drought and cold tolerant plants making them ideal for the Rocky Mountain region. They are tall enough to be used as a screening hedge, and feature a very attractive spring bloom. Fall color features beautiful oranges and reds.
There are many kinds of plums. The native plum (Prunus americana) and European plums do best in our area. All varieties have fragrant white flowers in the spring, and many varieties have very tasty fruit.
All of these small fruit shrubs can be planted in spring. For good fruit production soil fertility is quite important- consider getting a soil test before planting (http://www.soiltestinglab.colostate.edu/). If you choose not to conduct a soil test, add a balanced fertilizer (such as 10 10 10) before planting. In spring, you can find many species as bare root stock (often online) or look for container grown plants in garden centers.
To maintain fruit production once the plant is establishedn late winter early spring pruning is recommended.
Submit your gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. The in-person help desk will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. May 19 and 26, as well as Mondays and Wednesdays from June to September at 17 N. Spruce St. Call 719-520-7684. Follow us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.
For more information on these topics
CSU Extension Fact sheet 7.005 Currants, Gooseberries and Jostaberries (https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/currants-gooseberries-and-jostaberries-7-005/)
CSU Extension Fact Sheet 7.415 Deciduous Shrubs (https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/deciduous-shrubs-7-415/)
Plant Talk on plums: https://planttalk.colostate.edu/topics/fruits/1206-plums