Autumn is an active growing season for cool season grass. Cool season grasses like blue grass, fine fescue and perennial rye are the most common lawn grasses in our region. A little attention at the end of the season can yield huge dividends in the coming spring.
Core aeration is frequently done in spring, but there can be benefit to repeating the aeration in autumn. If your lawn is looking thin or stressed, consider aerating the turf. Aeration will break up compacted soil and the little holes punched in the sod get water and oxygen to the root systems of the existing grass. Landscaping and lawn maintenance contractors can perform this service for you, or you can rent a core aerator and do it yourself.
Lawn fertilization in fall is really beneficial to your turf, replacing an early spring application next year. Fall fertilization will encourage your grass to grow new stolons (underground structures by which grass spreads), thickening the turf. Apply a product that contains both nitrogen and potassium (N and K). For more detailed information check out the Colorado State University fact sheet on Lawn Care # 7.202 (https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/lawn-care-7-202).
This is a good time to do some weed control for perennial weeds in your lawn. Weed identification will make your treatment more effective. If you are unsure about a weed, take a photo and send it to our Help Desk, csumg2@elpasoco.com, or upload it to Ask Extension (https://ask2.extension.org/).
Annual plants die back in winter and do not come back from the roots in spring. They reproduce by dropping seed during the growing season and are best controlled by an early spring application of a preemergent weed control. Examples of annual lawn weeds include spurge, crabgrass and purslane.
Perennial weeds go dormant in winter but grow back from roots in spring. Once established, these weeds can be difficult to control; they can spread by runner and seed. Examples of common perennial broadleaf weeds in our lawns are dandelions, black medic and bindweed. Just improving the condition of your lawn will not remove these weeds. They can be dug up, but it is very difficult to get long taproots out completely.
Broadleaf weed herbicides should be applied as a spot treatment; broadcast application is not recommended. Be sure to read the herbicide label and follow all directions before application. The label is the law.
If you have trees or shrubs either in the lawn or nearby, avoid products such as Triclopyr that are effective in controlling woody plants. Those products may damage your trees or shrubs.
The CSU Extension Master Gardener in-person help desk will be staffed Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. through September. You can call 719-520-7684 during those hours or come in with samples to 17 N. Spruce St.. Please wear a mask. Starting in October, we answer gardening questions via email: csumg2@elpasoco.com.