While days are still warm and sunny, summer is starting to wane and blooms are gently fading. Now is a perfect time to plan for the resurgence of new life and a bevy of spring blooms with fall-planted bulbs.

Bulbs are nutrient-filled, underground storage units with varying structure and growing requirements. Bulbs might be true bulbs, rhizomes, corms, tubers or tuberous roots.

True bulbs are composed of modified leaves appearing as scales or rings. At their heart is a tiny, fully formed plant. Bulblets formed in the growing season can be separated from the parent to grow new plants.

Rhizomes are thickened, branching storage stems growing horizontally either at the soil surface or slightly below. Roots grow from the bottom while leaves form from buds along the top. Rhizomes are propagated by sectioning the parent or breaking off a segment — each must have an associated growth bud or eye.

Corms are modified stems covered by dry leaf bases with multiple growing points or “eyes.” Roots grow from the base of the corm. New corms form atop or beside the corm while others produce cormels around the base or roots.

Tubers are underground masses of stem tissue, which contain growth buds or eyes over their surface. Roots and shoots emanate from the eyes.

Tuberous roots look like tubers, but are developed from nutrient-filled, thickened root tissue forming in clusters growing vertically downward.

Winter-hardy fall bulbs include allium, muscari, narcissus, tulips (true bulbs); iris (rhizomes); and crocus (corms). Plant bulbs in groups or drifts rather than as individual plants. Using them along a path or edging a flower bed enhances and excites, planting bulbs en masse generates a big impact, and grouping in patterned designs adds drama and formality. Consider planting with annuals and perennials to hide the dying bulb leaves (left in place intentionally to replenish the bulb).

Naturalized bulbs are great on grassy hillsides, in fields or in wooded glades. Miniature bulbs add interest in rock gardens. Bulbs can also be planted in containers.

In Colorado, bulbs are best planted from mid-September through late October, allowing the bulbs time to establish roots before a hard frost. Bulbs are planted to a depth of three times their height while rhizomes are planted at the surface.

A bulb planter or drill with a short auger facilitates planting individual bulbs. Mass plantings are easier in an excavated bed. Fertilize with a high phosphorous fertilizer (bloom booster) before placing the bulb in the hole, then backfill. Water plantings well. Apply mulch after the first hard frost. Consult distributers for specific instructions. Not all bulbs are deer-resistant.

Beautify your garden this spring by purchasing bulbs now. Available via mail order and local stores, growers are constantly generating new cultivars offering a wide selection.

Submit gardening questions to [email protected] or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.