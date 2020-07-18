By now, many of us are aware of the threat emerald ash borer can pose to our ash trees. Emerald ash borer (EAB or Agrilus planipennis) is an insect native to Asia. It was introduced into North America in the 1990s, probably via ash wood pallets or wood packing material.
It was first discovered in Michigan in 2002 and has killed millions of ash trees throughout the central and northeastern United States and Canada. EAB is now considered the most destructive tree insect pest ever to be introduced into North America.
An infestation was first detected in Colorado in Boulder in September 2013 and has now spread to Broomfield, Westminster, Berthoud and, in the last few weeks, Arvada. It is only a matter of time before it comes to El Paso County, and it is a good idea to educate yourself on the signs of EAB: csfs.colostate.edu/media/sites/22/2016/04/FINAL_EAB_QuickGuide_Revision_25APRIL2016.pdf.
However, because we had surprise hard freezes in October and again in April, many ash trees in our area don’t look good, even without the beetle. We are seeing widespread issues with die-back/sparse leaves in the upper part of trees, and sprouts from the lower trunk or lower branches due to the freezes (and it’s not just ash — maples, fruit trees and many others are also struggling). These would normally be potential signs of EAB, but they are not reliable indicators this year.
However, it doesn’t hurt to check any ailing ash tree for D-shaped exit holes about 1/8” wide, and to look for the beetle. If you happen to see exit holes, look for a long, greenish-brown beetle about ½ inch long. If you see one, try to capture the beetle in a jar or plastic bag (you can put it in the freezer) and bring it to the CSU Extension Office in El Paso County (17 N. Spruce St., Colorado Springs). Be aware that there is a common native lilac ash borer that can leave rounded exit holes in ash tree trunks, but the insect looks like a wasp, and nothing like EAB: extension.colostate.edu/docs/pubs/insect/05614.pdf. Unlike EAB, the lilac ash borer rarely kills ash trees, and if it does, it’s usually because the tree was in a suboptimal location. The ash bark beetle can also cause very small (pencil-lead sized)round exit holes, and these are frequently found in local ash trees: https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/insects/recognizing-wood-boring-insects-of-ash-trees-in-colorado-5-620/. Ash bark beetles are usually limited to single branches or the unhealthy portions of a tree and are a common contributor to limb die-back and crown thinning in ash trees, but don’t kill the trees. If you are in doubt, contact the Extension Office horticulture associate: Irene.shonle@colostate.edu.
What can a homeowner do to protect their trees? First, remember that there are not yet any confirmed cases of EAB in El Paso County. You probably do not need to do anything at this point. Second, decide how important the tree is. If the tree is large and healthy and has importance to the landscape or you, you could consider applying insecticide treatments after EAB has been confirmed. Do note that this will have to be carried out yearly for the life of the tree, so take cost into consideration. Homeowners may be able to treat smaller diameter trees themselves, but trees over 15 inches diameter at breast height will need to be treated by a professional.
If you currently have unhealthy ash trees (especially if they haven’t recovered from the freezes by the end of the summer), consider taking the trees down and planting something else that is not susceptible to EAB, or planting other trees near an ash tree in order to “plant ahead.”
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. You can submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.