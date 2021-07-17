The name — poison hemlock — says it all. This highly toxic plant is growing wild in El Paso County. It is included in the Colorado Noxious Weed list as a List C plant.
A noxious weed is a non-native plant that is designated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture as a plant that is injurious to agricultural or horticultural crops, natural habitats or ecosystems, or humans or livestock. While management of List C species is not mandatory, poison hemlock should be eradicated from your landscape because of the toxicity of the plants and the possibility of accidental ingestion by humans, pets or livestock. All parts of the plant are toxic.
One of the factors contributing to accidental ingestion is the fact that poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) is a member of the carrot/parsley family (Apiaceae). They are biennial plants, and the first-year plants resemble parsley or carrots. Just snipping a bit of what you may think is parsley for your salad could result in illness or death. In the second year of growth, the white flowers carried on umbels bear a striking resemblance to wild carrots, also known as Queen Anne’s Lace. You should never harvest any “edible plant” in the wild unless you are absolutely positive of the identity and safety of that plant. Children may find the bamboolike structure of the blooming plants attractive for play, perhaps making “snorkels or whistles” from the hollow stems; make sure to teach them not to play with plants that are not approved by adults.
Poison hemlock, 4 to 8 feet tall, has ferny leaves and umbels of white flowers. Since there are other similar plants, confirm your ID by looking for purplish spotting and coloration on the stem. There is another hemlock species that is native to Colorado, water hemlock (Cicuta douglassii), which is more toxic. It is not a noxious weed in Colorado because it is a native plant.
Management of these plants can be accomplished either by removal — they are fairly easy to dig out in spring — or by the application of broad-spectrum herbicides. If the plant is in bloom or forming seed, take care not to disperse the seed if you are removing the plants by digging or weeding them. When working with these plants, be sure to avoid skin contact by wearing gloves, long sleeves and long pants. While skin contact is not as dangerous as ingestion, it can cause a rash.
Here are two resources on identifying and managing these plants:
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/crop-production/pastures-forages/poison-hemlock-western-waterhemlock-deadly-plants-may-be-growing
https://ag.colorado.gov/conservation/noxious-weeds/noxious-weed-species/poison-hemlock
