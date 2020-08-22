The bold sword-shaped foliage of the iris makes an excellent contrast to the more mounded forms of many garden plants. Irises are dependable, long-lived perennials with graceful flowers that come in an endless array of brilliant colors.
By selecting and planting several different species, gardeners can enjoy blooming irises from April through July. There are over 200 iris species, including the most common: bearded, Siberian, Japanese and yellow flag. Irises vary in terms of height, rate of growth, color, bloom time and moisture requirements, but all are hardy in zones 4-9.
Often called “the poor man’s orchid” because of their exquisite blossoms, bearded irises are one of the most popular and widely grown in our region. Flowers consist of six segments. The three inner generally upright segments are referred to as “standards.” The three outer drooping, segments are “falls.” Leaves are strap-like and grow in fan-shaped clumps.
Irises perform best in well-drained soils and full sun. Gardeners can choose from several thousand named varieties of bearded iris in a wide range of colors. The dwarf bearded forms (4 inches to 10 inches tall) are the first to bloom, usually mid-April to early May. The tall bearded varieties usually bloom from mid-May to mid-June and can be up to 3 feet tall.
Bearded irises grow from thick, underground stems or rhizomes. The most destructive pest for these plants is the iris borer, the larvae of which tunnels into and devours much of the rhizome. Bacterial soft rot often attacks the borer-damaged rhizome, turning it into foul-smelling mush.
Clumps of bearded iris should be divided every three to four years when they become overcrowded, resulting in fewer flowers. To divide iris clumps, follow these steps:
1. Lift the plants from the ground with a spading fork.
2. Remove the soil from the roots and inspect the rhizomes for any signs of rot or borers. Discard very old and unhealthy rhizomes.
3. Cut the rhizomes with a knife to a few inches. Allow the freshly cut surface of the rhizome to “suberize.” This is the beginning of the healing process and is done by letting the plants stay in the sun for a day or two.
4. Trim the foliage back to about 5 inches and shorten the roots if needed.
5. Replant the newly divided rhizomes in a sunny well-drained soil. When replanting, bury only the “root end.” Don’t cover the larger section of the iris and don’t cover the rhizomes with mulch. Irises do best when the rhizome is exposed to the heat of the sun. After a few weeks, the plants will recover from transplanting and resume new growth.
