Outsmarting the deer that love to eat our plants and damage our trees is one of our many gardening challenges in Colorado. Many strategies exist for discouraging deer, but no one solution will work for every homeowner. Gardeners might have to try different options to find the optimum strategy for deterring deer in their landscape.
One strategy is using some sort of physical barrier between your plant and the deer. Fencing is the best barrier, but the fence needs to be at least 8 feet high. Garden netting is another option for protecting plants; you can use netting for flower beds, shrubs and small trees. Placing tubes around the trunks of larger trees might help prevent trunk damage from string trimmers, but tubing may not protect trees from bucks scraping the velvet off their antlers.
Commercial deer repellents can protect your plants. Because deer obtain approximately 30% of their water from tender parts of plants, they tend to eat new leaves and buds. Apply the repellent within this new growth, and reapply the repellent every 30 days, at a minimum. Because deer may become used to the repellent you are using, be prepared to try another one or use a different preventative method.
Another strategy for keeping deer away is to cultivate plants that deer generally avoid. Deer tend to steer clear of plants with a strong odor (such as catmint, sage, lavender) that interferes with the deer’s sense of smell, which warns them of approaching danger. Deer also avoid plants with fuzzy, prickly or sharp leaves (lamb’s ear, barberry, yucca), or plants that have a bitter taste (such as yarrows).
There are many plants that are deer-resistant, but no plant is deer-proof! A hungry deer will eat any plant rather than starve. To discourage browsing, gardeners might locate plants that deer favor closer to the home, within a fenced area, or surround them with more deer-resistant plants. Adding deer-resistant plants to the edge of your property might also deter deer from coming on to your property and exploring further.
There may not be one solution for deterring deer that works for every gardener, but trying different options and being persistent in protecting your plants from deer will yield some successes! Your plants will thank you!
