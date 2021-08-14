It’s hard to believe, in the heat of August, that in a few months, winter will arrive. We gardeners tend to dread winter. We peruse seed and nursery catalogs, watch gardening shows and try to keep ourselves busy with other pursuits until spring arrives. But winter is the perfect time to take stock of our gardens and look at their “bones” or structure. And with thoughtful planning, our winter gardens can offer beauty and inspiration, feed our souls and provide much-needed shelter and food for wildlife.
Does your winter garden lack color? Evergreens are winter workhorses, providing that verdant living color we crave so much. Trees such as ponderosa pines, bristlecone pines and Colorado blue spruces are all Colorado natives. Their needle-like leaves retain their color year round and offer important cover for birds and other wildlife, while supplying structure and privacy screening. Columnar evergreens, such as Woodward columnar junipers and weeping white spruces, add elegant vertical accents to the garden while easily shedding snow loads. For a welcome variation in color and form, plant red and yellow twigged dogwood shrubs in front of your taller evergreens. Dwarf conifers such as mugo pine ‘Mops’ and Colorado spruce ‘Globosa’ have rounded, mounding shapes that add contrast and interest to the winter landscape.
Ground covers act as a living mulch and add color and substance when placed in front of other taller plants. Woolly and Turkish veronicas form evergreen mats; hardy ice plants sport a rosy, raspberry hue in winter; and sedum ‘Angelina’ provides a rich russet pop of color. And all of these ground covers will be lovely complements to spring-flowering bulbs.
Leave healthy perennials and grasses standing all winter to provide cover for birds, small mammals and beneficial insects. The dried seed heads of brown-eyed susans (rudbeckiasRudbeckias sp.), sunflowers, and coreopsis, and attractive fruits and berries such as rose hips and crabapples, will draw birds to the garden for a winter feast, and add form, color, and character to the winter landscape.
Grasses provide texture and movement with winter winds. Their seed heads add further interest, and their leaves provide nesting material come spring. Blonde Ambition blue gramma grass is a native grass that has it all. It holds its form well during the winter, has interesting seed heads that remain on the plant all winter, provides food and habitat for birds and beneficial insects, and is xeric to boot.
Hardscaping is another important element to consider for the winter garden. Well-placed boulders anchor the landscape. Stone walls and flagstone paths, outlined in snow, beautifully frame the garden. Fences, trellises and arbors provide graceful backdrops and welcome contrasts. And sculptures, statues and large pots add beauty, form and grace.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-7684. The in-person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.