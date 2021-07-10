After Nikki McComsey sustained a concussion four years ago, gardening and flowers were two of the few things that made her happy. She decided to start a sustainable urban flower farm with her two sisters, who moved from California and Denver to join her. They leased the land at historic Venetucci Farm, and opened their fields in June. Visitors can buy cut flowers at the farmstand, pick their own flowers on Saturdays and attend events throughout the summer and fall. A grand opening is scheduled for Friday.