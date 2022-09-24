As the winter begins, roses need extra care to get them ready for winter.
Hybrid tea roses are most often grafted woody shrubs. Ornamental rose varieties might be grafted on to a hardier rootstock for more winter resilience. There are also hybrid teas that are on their own roots, so it is important to determine if your roses are grafted or not.
To determine if there is a graft, examine the shrub near the soil level. If you see a woody knot, that is the graft union scar. If the rose is grafted, it is important to protect that graft union from freeze damage. If the plant dies at the graft union, new growth might emerge from the rootstock, but it will not be the ornamental rose you prize or it may not flower at all.
To protect the graft union on tea roses:
• Stop fertilizing roses in mid-August. The goal is to slow growth and help the shrub go dormant appropriately.
• Stop deadheading in October, allow rose hips to form.
• Wait until nighttime temperatures are at or below 20 degrees to apply winter protection — in our region that could be late October or November. Roses should be dormant when you put the protection in place. The object is not to avoid freezing; instead it is to prevent the freeze thaw cycle that is so damaging to woody plants.
• Make sure damaged, or diseased plant parts are pruned off below the damage.
Prune back only very tall branches by a third to minimize wind damage and winter desiccation. Pruning for shape and bloom is best done in April.
• Clean up debris around the plant. Do not disturb the soil; just remove surface matter.
• Mound clean soil and compost around the stem; 8 to 10 inches of soil is optimum. Make sure the soil is well draining. (Do not use heavy clay soil).
For additional protection you can pile pine boughs, leaves, or straw around the plant for insulation. If you use leaves, take them from outside the rose garden, and avoid aspen leaves to minimize the risk of disease.
There are cones, collars and covers that can be used for winter protection. Check local garden centers for these products.
Shrub roses and own root roses do not need these protections, but can benefit from the cleanup and mulching (to preserve soil moisture).
Climbing roses and ramblers will benefit from some hilling soil and mulch. If they are in windy locations, you can wrap the entire plant in burlap for winter. If they are marginally hardy, the branches can be detached from the support structure, laid on the ground and then covered with mulch.
Good winter protection can yield wonderful summer blooms.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@ elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The in- person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County.