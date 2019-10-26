Does your Christmas cactus bloom before Thanksgiving? Maybe it starts budding in February or it blooms periodically throughout the year but not in December. Is your cactus confused, or are you?
The fact is, you may not have a Christmas cactus at all.
There are three species of cactus that are members of the leaf cacti group with common names that denote the time of bloom: the Thanksgiving cactus, Schlumbergera truncate; the Christmas cactus, Schlumbergera bridgesii, (both native to the tropical forests of Brazil); and the Easter cactus, Rhipsalidopsis gaetneri (native to the natural forests of Brazil).
The plant bodies for all species are flattened and the leaves are actually stems with the flowers produced from notches in those stems or the tips. The long-lasting, fuchsia-like flowers come in shades of pink, white, red, yellow and purple.
Other than observing which holiday your cactus is celebrating, you can determine your variety by examining the stems of your cactus.
Christmas cacti have scalloped stem segments and bloom at the stem tips. Thanksgiving cacti have two to four pointy teeth along the edges of the sections and bloom earlier than Christmas cactus if left to natural day-length. Easter cacti have rounded teeth along the segments and bloom primarily in the spring but may also periodically rebloom at other times of year.
Christmas cacti will bloom for Christmas if given long uninterrupted dark periods. In mid-October, begin dark treatments of 12 hours a day for six to eight weeks, and then put them in a sunny indoor location when buds form.
Christmas cacti will also bloom if subjected to cool temperatures of about 50 to 55 degrees, eliminating the need for the dark treatments. Plants should be blooming for the holidays if cool treatments are started by early November.
The Easter cactus requires a cool and relatively dry period from October to November. In December, raise the temperature to about 65 degrees, water sparingly and expect flowers around March.
Because they are tropical plants and not as drought tolerant as their desert relatives, the Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti may wilt and drop flowers if the soil gets too dry.
Water thoroughly only when the top inch or so of soil feels dry to the touch. All varieties will keep their blossoms longer in cooler temperatures.
Regardless of what type of cactus, these plants should be kept in a well-lit location away from drafts and temperature extremes ,which can cause the flower buds to drop from the plant before they open.
While plants are actively growing, use a blooming houseplant fertilizer in accordance with label directions.
Pruning your cactus after blooming will encourage the plant to branch out. Remove a few sections of each stem by pinching them off with your fingers or cutting with a sharp knife. These sections can be rooted in moist vermiculite to propagate new plants.
