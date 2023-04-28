”In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” — Margaret Atwood

The adage “April showers bring May flowers” originates from the United Kingdom, where April is a soggy month. In Colorado, this is typically the time when the last bit of snow turns to rain as temperatures climb. However, those of us who have been around for a while know that nothing about Colorado’s weather is typical.

Early May

• Clean and sharpen garden tools.

• Tune the lawnmower, sharpen the blade, and change the oil and filter, if needed.

• Pine trees and shrubs can be pruned to control shape. Pinch or cut off 2/3 the length of the “candles” (new growth). Broadleaf evergreens can be pruned.

• Plant perennials, raspberries, container-grown and balled and burlap trees, and shrubs. Seek perennials marked “Plant Select” at local nurseries. These plants are grown for our region and will thrive in our challenging climate. If labeled drought tolerant, remember all new plants will require water until established.

Mid May

• Thin seedlings of early planted crops such as carrots, lettuce, spinach and beets.

• Stake peonies and delphinium.

• After early spring bulbs have bloomed, remove the faded flowers. Remember: Don’t cut the leaves until they have yellowed, as they are storing energy for next year’s blooms.

• Check containers and prepare for planting. If disease was present last year, don’t reuse that soil. Clean containers with diluted bleach (1:10 dilution).

• Start planting annuals. In many parts of Colorado Springs, it’s safe to begin planting tender annuals. Check the weather at your elevation. It’s not unusual to have a hard freeze in late May.

• Begin planting gladiolus every two weeks through June for a continual series of blooms.

• If weather remains warm, transfer seedlings outside. Before planting, harden them off in a sheltered location for a week before planting.

The average last frost date in the Springs is May 10 to May 15.

Late May

• Transplant tomatoes. Plant them an inch deeper than in the seedling pot.

• Plant corn, bean, pumpkin, squash, cucumber and early-maturing melon seeds if the soil is warm.

• Plant eggplant and pepper plants when the soil has reached at least 60 degrees.

• Prune early spring-flowering trees and shrubs such as lilacs and forsythia after flowers fade.

• Plant annual seeds outdoors. Some suggested flowers are zinnias, salvia and nasturtiums. Annual vines such as Hyacinth Bean vine (Lablab purpureus), a Plant Select variety with striking purple flowers and deep purple seed pods, or Cardinal Flower vine, with trumpet-shaped flowers and feathery, deep green foliage, are good options.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.