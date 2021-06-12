In Colorado, 80% of plant problems are due to poor soils and poor tilth (the ability of soil to grow plants). Thankfully, mixing a good soil amendment into the ground can significantly increase the chance for our plants to survive and thrive.
The term soil amendment refers to any material mixed into a soil. By legal definition, soil amendments make no legal claims about nutrient content or other helpful (or harmful) effects that it will have on the soil and plant growth.
In selecting amendments for sandy, gravelly and granite soils, select well-decomposed materials like finished compost, aged manure and sphagnum peat. These will increase the water and nutrient holding capacity of plant roots.
On clayey soils, select fibrous materials like composted wood chips, sphagnum peat and straw. These will increase permeability and improve aeration, drainage and rooting depth.
Don’t make the common mistake of adding sand to clay soil as this creates a soil structure similar to concrete.
A variety of products are available bagged or bulk for soil amendments. However, soil amendments are not regulated by the government. Read the labels.
With Colorado’s large livestock industry, manure and manure-based compost are readily available. These are often high in salts, limiting application rates. Use with caution, especially in clayey soils, as salt can build up
Plant-based composts are low in salt. These may be applied at higher application rates, more effectively improving the soil. Plant-based composts are typically higher in price.
To do its work, an amendment must be thoroughly mixed into the soil. If it is merely buried, its effectiveness is reduced, and it will interfere with water and air movement and root growth.
There are two broad categories of soil amendments: organic and inorganic. Organic amendments come from something that was alive. Inorganic amendments, on the other hand, are either mined or man-made. Organic amendments include sphagnum peat, wood chips, grass clippings, straw, compost, manure, biosolids and wood ash. Inorganic amendments include vermiculite, perlite, tire chunks, pea gravel and sand.
Not all of these are recommended by Colorado State University. For example, wood ash, an organic amendment, is high in both pH and salt. It can magnify common Colorado soil problems and should not be used as a soil amendment.
Organic amendments increase soil organic matter content and offer many benefits. Many organic amendments contain plant nutrients and act as organic fertilizers. Organic matter also is an important energy source for bacteria, fungi and earthworms that live in the soil.
Ideally, the landscape and garden soils are improved to 4-5% organic matter after being amended. At this organic level, the mineralization (release) of nitrogen from the organic matter will be adequate for most plants without additional fertilizers.
Plants are an investment. Take special care to amend your soil before planting. You will definitely enjoy the garden rewards!
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 520-7684. The in-person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.