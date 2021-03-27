Coloradans are accustomed to plants that flourish in full sun. Finding plants that thrive in the shade of buildings or trees is more of a challenge. If you have had trouble growing plants in a shady area in your yard, consider these tips for creating an area where shady plants can thrive.
There are different types of shade. An area in full shade, such as the north side of a building, receives no direct sun at all during the day. A part shade area does receive direct light, but it is filtered through branches and leaves. Finally, a light shade area receives two to four hours of direct sun, and is in shade for the remainder of the day (like areas that only receive morning sun). Matching your plant selection to light conditions is very important.
Click here for more information on types of shade
Understanding the amount of moisture the area receives is the next step in site evaluation. While some shade plants prefer moist soil, others prefer dry shade. The plants you choose will be healthier if they have the same water needs as your shady area provides.
Another important preparation step involves assessing the quality of the soil in that area. Areas adjacent to concrete foundations might exhibit dry or compacted soils, or nearby tree roots might have depleted nutrients in the soil. A soil test can help you determine how to improve your soil with soil amendments. Adding compost will increase the organic matter and improve the soil’s ability to hold water and nutrients.
Click here for more information on preparing the soil in shady area
Once you have determined the type of light, soil characteristics and water requirements in your shade garden, you are ready to choose plants. Select plants with color variations in the leaves, interesting leaf textures and light-colored flowers that will provide a pop of color and contrast in the lower light. A hosta with green leaves with white leaf margins and white flowers will stand out more in the subdued light of a shaded area than a hosta with wholly green leaves and purplish-blue flowers.
By understanding the conditions that shady plants require, you can create an attractive, shade garden that will be beautiful for years to come.
