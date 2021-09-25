Coloradans love their pets. Whether you have Fido the otterhound, Miss Kitty the Bengal cat or Clarabelle the beloved Red Angus cow; it’s a good idea to provide a safe environment, and free your pet from the temptation to ingest toxic plants.
If you suspect your pet has ingested any of the following plants, call your veterinarian immediately. Do not wait to see if symptoms appear; in some cases of poisoning, by the time symptoms appear, it’s too late to save the animal.
Daffodil: These flowers contain lycorine, a chemical compound that triggers vomiting. Ingestion of the bulb or any part of the plant can cause, in addition to vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart rhythm abnormalities and respiratory depression.
Tulip and hyacinth: Allergenic lactones in tulips and similar alkaloids in hyacinths, both chemical compounds, can cause profuse drooling, vomiting and diarrhea — leading to dehydration and additional problems. Larger ingestions (especially of the bulb) can lead to more severe signs, including increased heart rate and changes in respiration. All parts of the plant are toxic, but the lactones and alkaloids are concentrated in the bulbs, so make sure that your dog isn’t digging up the bulbs!
Lily: Some lilies contain oxalate crystals that cause minor signs of toxicity, and true lilies (Tiger, Day, Asiatic, Easter and Japanese Show lilies) can be fatal. What makes lilies so toxic is unknown, but ingesting any part of the plant can cause complete kidney failure in 36-72 hours. Symptoms appear in a few hours and may include appetite suppression, lethargy and vomiting. Even small ingestions, such as the pollen, can be fatal. Cats are especially sensitive to lily poisoning; be very careful to keep your cats away from lilies of any kind.
Chrysanthemum: The chemical compounds lactones and pyrethrins as well as other potential irritants in the plant can cause irritation to the gastrointestinal tract and affect the nervous system. Signs of toxicity include vomiting, diarrhea, increased salivation and lack of coordination.
Monkshood, onions, chives, pigweed, milkweed, lambs quarters, delphiniums, foxglove, irises, lupine, poppies, and elderberry (and many more) are all poisonous to cattle. In El Paso County, there have been many inquiries regarding hoary alyssum. This can grow as an annual, biennial or short-lived perennial, reproducing by seeds. It is poisonous and can have an ill effect on horses. They experience depression and “stocking up,” or swelling of the lower legs, 12 to 24 hours after eating. A fever and short-term diarrhea may also occur.
Keep in mind, “poisonous” does not mean deadly. Some manifestations of toxicity are subtle. The dose, as always, determines if a plant is a safe source of nutrients or a toxic hazard.
Lastly, it’s worth mentioning fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides as they sometimes go hand-in-hand with plants. When using these products, keep your animals away from the area until it has dried completely. Store these products in an area that will ensure no possible pet exposure.
The CSU Extension Master Gardener in-person help desk, 17 N. Spruce St., will be staffed 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Call 719-520-7684 or come in with samples. Please wear a mask.