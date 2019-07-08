If you suddenly notice some large, straw-colored patches of seemingly dead grass, your lawn might be infected with Ascochyta leaf blight. This is a fungal disease that affects bluegrass, fescue and perennial rye grass lawns.
It frequently appears in early summer, during the first warm days. It is more prevalent after a cool rainy spring, like the one we had this year.
At a distance, the "dead" areas appear to be uniformly tan, but a closer look will reveal some green blades among the patches. Some of these green blades might be bleached at the top third, and you may see some white banding in the green sections. You might see white or brown fungal bodies, which under a magnifying glass are flask-shaped. The patches will be irregular in shape and can be quite large. The lawn might look as if it is suffering from drought stress, despite adequate watering.
This all sounds really bad, but do not despair. This is a disease that only affects the leaf, not the crown or the roots. It rarely does permanent damage to the lawn. The treatment is to follow good lawn care practices, and recovery generally occurs within a couple of weeks. Fungicides are available. But because onset is so sudden, and recovery fairly quick, they are generally not of much practical value.
Treatment of the infected turf is generally to follow good turf management guidelines:
• Do not overwater.
• Make sure your mower blade is sharp, and mow no shorter than 2 ½ to 3 inches.
• Do not mow more frequently than necessary.
• Do not mow when grass is wet.
• Do not overfertilize the lawn.
• Don't remove the clippings unless the grass is very long or weedy. It neither harms nor helps to remove the grass clippings, though.
For more information on Aschochyta Leaf Blight, look at CSU Extension Fact sheet 2.901 Aschochyta Leaf Blight on Turf (extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/ascochyta-leaf-blight-of-turf-2-901/)
For general lawn care information, see CSU Extension Fact Sheet 7.202 Lawn Care (extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/lawn-care-7-202/)
