If you’d like a distraction from coronavirus why not start planning for gardening season? Here are some suggestions to get you started:
• Order mulch now, preferably a bulk delivery — skipping all those plastic bags and ideally choosing a locally produced material. Also, hail cover often sells out early online so order that now, too, unless you plan to purchase it locally.
• Watch for emerging weeds in your garden and hand-pull them before they get too big or too abundant.
• If weeds are coming up in the cracks of a concrete driveway, sidewalk or patio, a more aggressive approach may be required. Research based information will help you decide whether a chemical or organic herbicide is best for you. See: https://blog.extension.uconn.edu/tag/ homemade-weed-killer-recipe/#
• For roses, once new growth starts, usually mid-April, slowly remove mulch from around the plants. Prune dead or damaged canes first, and then prune all other canes to approximately 1 to 2 feet above ground. As active growth appears, fertilize with a rose food formulation of 9-14-9, which is higher in phosphorus to encourage blooms and strong roots.
Climbing roses should not be pruned; however, removing dead canes on climbers is recommended.
Soak roots of bare-root roses in a bucket before planting.
• Later in the month, spring and summer bulbs and roots like hyacinth, lily of the valley, anemone, lilies, freesia, gladiolus, dahlia and peonies can be planted.
• Core aeration is one of the most beneficial things you can do to ensure a healthy lawn.
• If weather is warm and dry, water 1 inch a week.
• If weeds were a problem last year, use a pre-emergent herbicide in early April. Do not use a pre-emergent if you plan to seed the lawn.
Trees, shrubs and perennials
• Start planting container or balled and burlapped trees and shrubs from now throughout spring.
• When soil has thawed, divide and transplant summer and fall blooming perennials such as sedum Autumn Joy, and garden Phlox paniculata.
Vegetables
• Referring to the Colorado Climate Summary for Colorado Springs at https://cmg.extension.colostate.edu/Gardennotes/743.pdf, make a chart of what seeds to sow when, indoors or out.
In general:
• Start tomato and pepper seeds indoors now.
• Direct sow peas April 1. Pre-sprout seeds in a jar of water before planting them in the ground with an inoculant.
• Plant broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and other cool-season seedlings early.
• At the end of the month, seeds of lettuce, chard, spinach, kale, beets, carrots, and radishes as well as onion sets can be planted in the ground. Remember that some seeds are best sown a few at a time to plan for a staggered supply. Few people can use two rows of lettuce at a time!
Plant asparagus crowns (roots) in amended beds in trenches 6 inches deep. Then, as plants grow, gradually fill in with soil.
When you have questions, Colorado State University Extension has research-based answers. Get answers to your horticulture questions by visiting ask.extension.org any time day or night.