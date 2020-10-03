As we move toward lower temperatures, now is the time to focus on general garden cleanup, soil preparation and plant protection in order to ensure a successful growing season in 2021.
Perennials and annuals
• Remove dead annuals.
• Cut back perennials, leaving about a 3-inch crown. Exceptions are ornamental grasses, butterfly bush, Russian sage, agastache and other late-bloomers that shouldn’t be cut back until late February or early March.
• When temperatures remain at 20 degrees for several nights, mound the soil around your roses and mulch. Learn more at: https://planttalk.colostate.edu/topics/trees-shrubs-vines/1726-roses-winter-care/
Lawn
• Aerate your lawn and apply a wintering fertilizer.
• Rake leaves and remove debris and weeds.
• Drain and blow out all watering systems.
• Plan now how you will water your turf throughout the winter. You will need to monitor weather conditions and water during extended dry periods without snow cover — one to two times per month. Wait for a day when the temperature is over 40 degrees F and use hoses to water early in the day for about 30 minutes per area. Be sure to disconnect the hose and roll it up to drain it to prevent freeze damage, leaving it ready to use the next time it’s needed. Learn more at: https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/fall-and-winter-watering-7-211/
Trees
• Schedule professional tree pruning so that early snows won’t damage valuable trees.
• As trees start going dormant, take measures now and through spring to help their trees through the oncoming harsh conditions. Learn more at https://csfs.colostate.edu/2016/10/26/fall-tips-prepare-trees-winter/
Vegetables
• Before a hard frost, exposure to 40-degree temperatures will destroy the enzyme responsible for ripening green tomatoes. Fruit that has reached at least the mature green stage can be ripened off the vine. Look for a color change to at least a lighter green — and a little bit of blush is even better. Wrap in newspapers until ripe or place on a rack or window sill, not touching, in a place that is 65-70 degrees. Or try pulling the whole plant and hanging it upside down in a frost-free garage or porch. The fruit will slowly ripen. Can, freeze or dry extra fruit for winter use. Tomatoes that are still immature green will never ripen, so use those for fried green tomatoes or green tomato chutney.
• Fall is the best time of year to improve the soil in your vegetable garden beds. Preparation now gets your gardens into a “planting ready” state, so you can begin a new gardening season whenever spring temperatures are favorable. Adding soil amendments in fall also takes advantage of winter’s repeated freezing and thawing of the soil, to gradually mix and incorporate them. Learn more about soil amendments from CSU Fact Sheet No. 7.235 Choosing a Soil Amendment available online at http://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/choosing-a-soil-amendment/
El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.