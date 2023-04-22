“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” — Warren Buffett

Mid to late spring is a great time to add trees and shrubs to the garden. Trees and shrubs are woody plants that do not die back to the ground in winter. They bring many benefits to the landscape, environmental and aesthetic.

If your landscape is primarily turf, evaluate if there are sections or borders where you could install drought-tolerant woody plants that add visual interest and provide habitat and forage for wildlife.

In a 2021 study in northern Colorado, researchers (Rasmussen et al.) concluded that trees in urban environments are associated with lower outdoor water consumption (“When Small Is Not Beautiful: The Unexpected Impacts of Trees and Parcel Size on Metered Water-Use in a Semi-Arid City”). Once established, trees and shrubs use about half the water needed to maintain a lawn; they provide shade, reducing evaporative water loss. Cooling makes your garden more comfortable and useful in hot weather.

Trees also can reduce home heating and cooling costs. Planting trees on the northwest and west sides of a home can provide afternoon shade during summer, keeping a home cooler. Providing shade for an AC unit will help it operate more efficiently. Planting windbreaks of evergreens can reduce winter heating costs by slowing wind velocity.

Trees and shrubs also offer benefits to wildlife, providing forage for pollinating insects, producing berries and hosting insects for birds, and bringing shelter for many types of fauna. Birds are fun to watch, and they add benefits to a healthy environment, including insect population control and seed distribution. Larger birds can help control small rodents such as mice and voles. Pollinators are important for our ecosystems and our food supply.

Woody plants provide structure and privacy for your garden. Even bare branches provide winter interest. Because these woody plants are an investment in dollars and time, species selection is critical. Factors to consider are cold hardiness, soil pH, water requirements once established, and wildlife factors such as deer resistance, if applicable. The goal is for trees to thrive, not just survive.

Aesthetic considerations include shape, flowers, fruitsize and whether the plant is deciduous or evergreen. Size may be the most challenging question because it is very difficult to visualize the mature canopy size when you are looking at a small tree. A good approach is to use hoses or string to map out on the ground how big that canopy will be at maturity, before selecting a tree.

A good resource for tree selection is the Front Range Tree Recommendation List — CSU Extension. To ensure good selection, consider sending a soil sample to a soil testing lab. Some trees do not tolerate alkaline soils, so knowing your soil pH is important.

Once the selection is made and purchased, make sure you plant the tree and maintain the tree or shrub correctly.

During establishment, watering is critical. Check out Colorado State University Garden Note 633 “The Science of Planting Trees” for more information.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. Starting May 1, the help desk is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.