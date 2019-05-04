Shrubs can add great aesthetic value to your landscape. If you plan to add a few, consider choosing from a wide variety of native shrubs. They’re part of our natural heritage and ecosystem of Colorado, and native plant communities make Colorado visually distinct from other parts of the U.S.
Native shrubs attract a variety of native mammals, birds and butterflies. As rapid urban growth pushes out natural habitat, biodiversity is reduced. Adding native shrubs and plants can help maintain a diverse ecosystem.
When correctly sited, native shrubs can be ideal for a sustainable landscape and require less external inputs such as water, fertilizer and pruning. Colorado has five distinct life zones based on elevation and vegetation types: plains, upper Sonoran, foothills, subalpine and alpine. Determining your life zone and understanding the vegetation it will support is a great first step in plant selection. Next consider the plant’s moisture, light and soil requirements.
Read more about life zones and see a list of native shrubs for Colorado landscapes at: extension.colostate.edu/docs/pubs/garden/07422.pdf.
Good selection of native shrubs will maximize survival with minimal inputs. Before selecting and planting a native shrub, consider the cultural requirements too. For example, a red twig dogwood, which has a higher moisture requirement, should not be sited with plants that require only minimal water. It also should not be planted on a south-facing slope where more moisture would be required to sustain it. The red-twig dogwood, Cornus sericea, is shade tolerant and has berries that attract birds.
Most shrubs are sold as container grown plants. Container-grown shrubs can be planted any time during the growing season. After planting a native shrub, more water might be needed until it is established. This could mean regular water for a growing season plus winter watering.
Native shrubs can be used in nonirrigated pockets of a landscaped garden. Fremont mahonia, Mahonia fremontii, has blue holly-like leaves and fragrant yellow flowers in spring, followed by red berries. It doesn’t need much moisture. A smaller variety, Mahonia repens, sometimes can be considered a groundcover. These broadleaf evergreens can add great summer and winter interest. It is possible to include non-native with native shrubs. Many non-native shrubs adapt to Colorado’s climate and can be used in a native landscape as long as moisture, light and soil requirements are met.
Before completing your design, check with your homeowners association in case it has regulations for plant selection.
