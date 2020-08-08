As summer wanes, your garden does not have to follow suit. It is possible to have color and interest right up to frost, and maybe even past that first frost. As gardeners, we tend to do a lot of our new planting in spring. Pollinators will benefit from later season blooms.
Besides the usual chrysanthemums, which can provide great color into autumn, there are several late summer-autumn blooming, native plants. These plants have evolved to survive in our climate. They also provide optimum benefits to our native wildlife. They will enhance the beauty of your garden, and it most cases require less water than non-native plants. For more information on native plants check out: “Low-Water Native Plants for Colorado Gardens: Front Range & Foothills” at https://extension. colostate.edu/docs/pubs/native/FrontRange.pdf.
The El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to the COVID-19 virus. You can submit questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com,