We are so fortunate to have six locally owned and operated garden centers in Colorado Springs. These stores are a great source of gifts, both practical garden tools and supplies and whimsical home and garden décor. While all of these stores carry the basics, each has some unique gift ideas. I visited these stores to see what treasures each might yield.
Summerland Gardens, 806 Arcturus Drive, is the place for unusual items like Victorian-style terrariums. Whether you use a small glass structure to grow an air plant or put some dainty orchids in a larger case, these are gorgeous additions to your indoor garden décor. I also found some delightful sheep, llamas and deer made from natural materials, perfect for holiday decoration. Summerland will soon feature a coffee/hot chocolate shop where you can take a break from the rigors of shopping. Stop by; you are sure to find something to love here.
Spencer’s Lawn and Garden store, 1430 S Tejon St., is a holiday shopping mecca. Be sure to visit the old-fashioned candy store in the basement. Spencer’s is introducing a great line of Spencer’s branded foods this year, including wonderful pickles. You can order specialty fresh-fruit baskets here. For garden gifts, I really liked the colorful metal bird houses. Spencer’s also sells Colorado0- sourced Christmas trees. They have a second location in Fountain that also features a well-stockd garden store.
Good Earth Garden Center, 1330 N Walnut St., had some delightful surprises. Wall-mounted stone sculpture made by George Carruth, an artist from Ohio, would be a great addition to any garden. These humorous and inspirational pieces can fit almost any budget with prices starting at $22. Good Earth also has a great selection of holiday tree ornaments, which are best described as eclectic, with many nature-themed ornaments including my favorite, a bat! You can also purchase a gift box featuring a butterfly ornament and some seeds to attract butterflies.
At Rick’s Garden Center, 1827 W Uintah St., I found a great display of house plants. From the small and very affordable to the exotic, you can easily bring some year-round green into a gardener’s home. Metal wind sculptures on a stake were interesting and varied, from smaller bobbing sculptures to a giant bird with a 6-inch wing span. These are sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. Perhaps my favorite find here was a wall hanging, made in the USA, from a used oil drum. The piece reflected the Noah’s ark story and was just beautiful.
Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, was a fun place to look for gifts. With an extensive collection of houseplants, featuring succulents and cactus, along with a really good collection of pots. gifts are easy to find. Small indoor gardens composed of succulents and local crystals are a featured item. If you want to try your hand at creating a crystal and succulent garden, check out the class schedule for a class with these materials. Phelan Gardens will also have classes on making holiday table arrangements and live wreaths.
Harding Nursery, 721 N. Powers Blvd., features a large assortment of garden décor and a special holiday gift shop. Find beautiful ornaments and wreaths here. They also have an extensive fairy-garden inventory. This garden center also features an extensive collection of outdoor statuary.
Enjoy your holiday shopping, and shop local and often! See you in the spring.