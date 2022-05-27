Trails Are Common Ground is a national coalition of people who, by the group's own description, are "working together to create a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for anyone who steps, rides or rolls onto any trail." One of these people is Nancy Hobbs. She's a trail-running aficionado and organizer who sits on Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks working committee.
On a recent call with fellow cohorts of Trails Are Common Ground, the conversation turned to electric bikes.
"And the issues surrounding them," Hobbs recalled. "What's the proper use for e-bikes?"
With pedal- or throttle-activated motors giving a battery-powered boost, e-bikes for years have accounted for the fastest-growing sector of the cycling industry. They've also accounted for the most controversy. Some say life-changing for the better, others say life-changing for the worse — a threat to the overall trail experience.
With more e-bikes leaving shops for trails, "Who's going to monitor that?" Hobbs asked. "And what's the right place to use them?"
These are questions still looming over Colorado Springs trails.
Starting last Memorial Day, e-bikes were to be allowed in the city's mountain parks and open spaces during a year-long study of their long-term future. Amid outcry, officials called off the pilot program.
A year later, a decision on the technology has yet to be made. "No update at this time," the city said in a request for comment.
A longer delay "drives more division and animosity within the trail community," said Cory Sutela, executive director of mountain biking group Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates. "It drives bad user interaction because the rules aren't clear, and they're not being enforced, and that overall drives less connection and shared stewardship."
Locally, e-bikes have been caught up in a legal quagmire. With last year's announcement that they would be allowed where other bikes roamed, opponents pointed to the city's voter-approved Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) ordinance prohibiting motors on lands supported by that sales tax-funded program.
Kent Drummond is among local e-bike riders and promoters siding with a federal definition of e-bikes as bikes. He called the city's delay "disheartening."
"When other Colorado municipalities have come up with some acceptable guidelines for e-bikes," Drummond said, "why can't Colorado Springs get with the program?"
Jefferson and Boulder counties launched pilot programs and expanded e-bike access not long after 2017. That year, state lawmakers made e-bikes legal on paths where other bikes were allowed but granted jurisdictions the right to set restrictions, opening up a regulatory hodgepodge.
Following a year-long study, Fort Collins City Council last year greenlit e-bikes on paved paths — where they're allowed in the Springs, along with wide, regional trails — while Larimer County officials decided on limiting e-bikes in parks and open spaces to riders with disabilities.
This is while federal land managers grapple with their own terms. A recent field office decision to include e-bikes on 30 miles of proposed trails in the mountain biking destination of the North Fruita Desert represented the Bureau of Land Management's higher call to consider the growing ridership. Also recently, the U.S. Forest Service issued similar guidance to local ranger districts.
While others come to conclusions, "I don't think we should be pressured to make a decision one way or another," said Bob Falcone, chair of the TOPS working committee. "We need to look at what's best for this community."
What's best, he said, is public engagement on the issue — what some critics said was lacking from the parks department's previous administrative move on the e-bike study. Elsewhere, elected boards voted to revise codes before pilots.
The Springs' move failed to address key points, Sutela said.
First, he said: an area or areas of study, rather than the previous, free-for-all proposal. "Second, you lay out what you'd like to measure and how you'd like to measure it. Third, we agree on what the norms should be, what the trail-sharing etiquette is for e-bikes. It's a new user group that's sharing the trail, and we have to talk about that the right way."
It's a group popularly identifying like Drummond and his wife. He and Taydie are retired with physical limitations but seek to maintain their active, adventurous lifestyles.
E-bikes have been "freeing," Taydie said. And access to more trails, she said, "would mean that when we want to go on a ride with our son and family, we can do it instead of having to worry."
Sutela said he empathizes with that. But with e-bikes becoming more affordable and their capabilities evolving, "the demographic we've seen in the past isn't the demographic we're going to see in the future," he cautioned.
Hobbs said she's seeing more charged-up bikes zipping by her on trail runs. On one hand, it's good to see — e-bikes "open up the trail user experience to so many more people," she said. On the other hand, she worries about trail conflicts and enforcement.
The questions she's asking on Trails Are Common Ground calls are questions that should be asked on the local level, Hobbs said.
"Exactly what needs to be embraced and considered," she said. "As multi-users, we have to work together to find that quote-unquote common ground."