Conditions are unfavorable, cold, gusty, rainy. And the riders are fewer at 22, well below the Thursday average for the Women’s Mountain Biking Association of Colorado Springs. This tends to happen when the kids are going back to school.
But for those who could make it today, nothing is stopping them.
“Are we ready?” calls the ride leader. And of course they are. They were ready for these rides before they even existed.
“Women came out of the woodwork,” says Hillary Hienton, reflecting on 10 years ago, when she and three others formed WMBA. “It was like, ‘Oh my God, where have all these people been?’”
Officially, the weekly rides started a year later, in 2009, and Hienton saw numbers double each of the following years. Now WMBA counts 325 paying members, their ages ranging from 15 to almost 80, their skill levels equally varied. The after-work rides see as many as 100 women in the summer.
And now, in this anniversary season, the group is heralding another breakout moment.
That will be Saturday’s Purple Pursuit, the first in what WMBA hopes will be an annual race, organized by its women for its women as well as others who have yet to discover the group. On the Air Force Academy’s beloved Falcon Trail, separate events will cater to beginner, intermediate and advanced riders.
WMBA is aiming for a local version of the Beti Bike Bash, the women’s mountain-biking celebration in the Denver area that claims to be the largest of its kind in the world.
“The race is a natural evolution,” Hienton says of the Purple Pursuit. “It’s the next step.”
Ten years ago, she and her fellow founders simply wanted to ride with more women. Men weren’t always great trail partners, quick to power ahead. Little did Hienton and the others know just how many more were like them, such as Colleen Cameron.
“I had real little kids at that time, and I was really excited to just have an escape from the house now and then,” Cameron says. “It was a lifeline to sanity.”
While she was one of the early skilled members, Jeanne Carberry was one who wanted to learn. “I was terrified to do it,” she says.
But she was taught by patient teachers, like many others over the years. They came back because they were never left behind.
“I started to have the courage, or craziness, to say, ‘Hey, I think I might like to race,’” Carberry says.
A quote came to define WMBA, Hienton says.
“Let me tell you what I think of bicycling,” Susan B. Anthony once said. “I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world. It gives women a feeling of freedom and self-reliance.”
So it was for Stephanie Surch growing up in Pennsylvania, though her mother wasn’t overly enthused. Surch would come home from a long day in the woods to find her mom in a panic, on the verge of calling the police.
No girls seemed to be doing what Surch was doing. “Nobody, there was nobody,” she says. But to her, mountain biking was captivating.
“I don’t feel confident in a whole lot of things,” she says. “But for so long, mountain biking has been something I’ve felt really strongly and confident about. I think anytime we question ourselves about our frailties or things like that, we always gravitate back to that thing that brings us the most confidence and makes us most comfortable. I feel most comfortable on a mountain bike.”
Surch wasn’t sure what she’d find in 2011 during her first WMBA ride. She had moved to Colorado Springs to practice her passion at the insistence of racing friend Alison Dunlap. But when Dunlap spoke of WMBA, Surch struggled to envision the scene.
The group she saw that day, 50 or so, was “almost overwhelming,” she says. “I was awestruck.”
She started leading rides, hosting skills clinics. She took pride in seeing women improve.
“There’s a certain empowerment piece that goes beyond what we’re doing here on the trail,” Surch says. “It translates into our overall life.”
But in life, it’s easy to feel doubted. The women tell about situations where they’re around men, talking about their mountain biking interest and getting surprised looks. They wonder if that surprise would be directed at men, too. Sometimes, men offer to teach them about the trails, not considering they already have the knowledge.
The Purple Pursuit is meant to boldly proclaim the women’s presence.
“Girls run the world,” says racer Maria Wilcox. “We do bad-ass stuff, and I think we’re having a moment. We’re showing people what we can do. WMBA’s been around for so long, and now we’re able to shine and really showcase what it is we do. Hopefully, more ladies come out and see the amazing things that happen on bikes.”