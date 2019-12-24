Whether you realize it or not, most wines you drink are blends of multiple grapes.
Yes, certain grapes make fine wine flying solo, but just as cultural diversity is a societal strength, so varietal diversity has its benefits. Each of the wines below (listed in order of preference in each category) displays the synergy that embodies the classic sentiment of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
First, I tasted several good values. These wines emphasize fresh fruit and approachable tannins making for immediate enjoyment.
• 2016 Bonterra “Equinox” ($16), made with organic grapes, merlot/petite sirah.
• 2016 Seven Deadly Red ($16), zinfandel and petite sirah, with dashes of cabernet sauvignon and merlot.
• 2016 The Federalist “Honest” ($18), President Lincoln on the label, mostly merlot and zinfandel.
For many, the Bordeaux formula blending various percentages of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot is the template.
• 2016 Ramey “Claret” ($42), half cabernet sauvignon and one quarter merlot, with doses of malbec, syrah and petit verdot; accessible, good structure, dark fruits.
• 2015 J. Lohr “Cuvée ST. E” ($50), emulating the wines of Saint-Émilion, four fifths cabernet franc, one fifth cabernet sauvignon, fleshy, ripe, oaky, plush.
• 2016 Chalk Hill Red Wine ($70), 86% cabernet sauvignon, rest malbec, zinfandel, and merlot, rich concentrated, stewed berries, soft tannins.
• 2016 Dry Creek “The Mariner,” ($50) all five varieties with roughly two thirds cabernet sauvignon, intense berries, full, husky.
• 2017 Chappellet “Mountain Cuvee” ($35), all five varieties, lively, ripe, savory.
• 2015 Fifty Harvests “Meritage” Napa Valley ($50), three fourths cabernet sauvignon, one fourth petit verdot, fruit forward, herbal, fresh.
• 2015 McIntyre “Per Ardua” Kimberly Vineyard ($60), inaugural release, sustainably grown, dominated by merlot.
• 2016 Dry Creek “Meritage” ($30), all five varieties dominated by two thirds merlot, bright, full, supple.
Still others take southern France as inspiration, blending grapes like syrah, grenache, mourvedre, and petite sirah. The ones in this report, though, also mix in Bordeaux and Italian grapes. This is California, after all.
• 2015 Bootleg Red Wine ($38), majority merlot with petite sirah and syrah, intense, rich, full, firm, peppery, fabulous value.
• 2016 Adobe Road “Apex” ($76), half cabernet sauvignon with syrah, merlot, and petite sirah, ripe fruit, earthy, savory.
• 2016 Adobe Road “Redline” ($35), Bordeaux (cabernet sauvignon/malbec) and Rhône (syrah/petite sirah) fusion with significant zinfandel, ripe fruit, structured, spicy.
• 2017 J. Lohr “Pure Paso” ($27), cabernet sauvignon and petite sirah, smoky, savory, burly.
For some, the best blended wines are those with bubbles. The benchmark is Champagne with various proportions of pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinot meunier. And Moët & Chandon is one of the most reliable brands: 2012 Grand Vintage Rosé: ($85) 42% pinot noir, 35% chardonnay, and 23% meunier, round, silky, rich; Impérial Brut ($40) two fifths each pinot noir and pinot muenier, one fifth chardonnay, lively, fruity, finesse; 2012 Grand Vintage ($75) 41% chardonnay, 22% pinot noir and 26% pinot meunier, mature, complex, brisk.
Finally, the uncharactarizable 2017 Upshot Red Blend ($28). This unconventional combination of merlot, zinfandel, malbec, riesling, and petit verdot is surprisingly balanced, but expectedly fresh and juicy, and a touch savory.