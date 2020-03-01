March in Colorado ski country calls to mind shorts, shades, sunshine and ponds. Hard to imagine after a February that saw record snowfall.
“It’s been deep and soft, and we haven’t even gotten that good spring snow yet,” Dustin Schaefer said from his post at Loveland Ski Area.
In this month known for deals and special events, Loveland might be a good bet. March 12 there is Hooky Day. Snag a lift ticket for $35 and a coupon for buy-one-get-one passes valid two weeks after that Thursday.
At Leadville's Ski Cooper, tickets will be $30 every Thursday of March.
Here’s a few other suggestions to celebrate the final stretch of the season:
• Breckenridge was the biggest winner from February, with the 10 feet of powder reported there tied for the resort’s best month ever. The annual pond skim party is set for April 25.
• With 95 inches, Copper Mountain Resort claimed February as its snowiest on record. A “snow beach” party will rage March 14, with a funky band out of New Orleans scheduled to take the stage at 3:30 p.m.
• Starting March 27, Eldora Mountain Resort's three-day WinterFest features big-time names in bluegrass and Americana such as Shakey Graves, Billy Strings and Railroad Earth.