Warning signs • Danger rating from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center • Heavy recent snow (1 inch per hour or 12 inches in a day) • A weak base layer of snow and a consolidated slab • Rain on the snowpack • Regular melting and refreezing • Wind-blown cornice above the slope • A “whoomping” sound of air escaping below you • Recent avalanche activity • Trees are “flagged,” showing where a slide has knocked them over or stripped off all vegetation on the uphill side

If you're caught in an avalanche • Yell to your partners • Throw away ski poles • Fight to stay on top, swimming and flailing with arms and legs • If possible, grab a rock or tree • Close your mouth • As it slows, throw an arm upward and take a deep breath • Make breathing space by putting an elbow or hand in front of your face. Don’t struggle or breathe hard.

Essential gear for avalanche terrain • Avalanche safety class before you venture into the backcountry • Avalanche beacon for everyone in a group, with fully charged batteries • Collapsible probe to look for victims under the snow • Shovel • Slope meter • Helmet

Did you know? Colorado leads the nation in avalanche deaths, with 287 between 1950 and 2019. About a quarter of people who die in avalanches are killed by the impact of the snow, or by hitting rocks or trees.