Ace recipe developer and food writer Julia Turshen included a sheet-pan stuffing with sausage and spinach in her new "Now and Again" cookbook, and we're running with the simple technique in this meatless version, which features a combination of dried challah and corn bread cubes, celery, pears and dried cranberries.

To dry out the challah and corn bread cubes (making it easier for them to absorb liquid and seasoning), we spread them on a rimmed baking sheet, left to dry overnight in an oven that was cooling from previous use.

Variations: When you mound the broth-moistened mixture on a baking sheet, you'll get some stuffing that's crisped on top and moist underneath. When you spread the mixture evenly on the sheet, the texture will be more evenly firm and dry.

Make ahead: Dry out the cubes of challah and corn bread by spreading them on a rimmed baking sheet and leaving them to air-dry for a day or so, or bake in a 250-degree oven for 20 minutes, then turn off the oven and let them cool in there.