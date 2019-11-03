If last week’s onslaught of snow wasn’t enough to get you dreaming of the ski slopes, a pair of films screening locally this month surely will.
Teton Gravity Research will show “Roadless” on Wednesday night at Stargazers Theatre. The film “is one of the wildest missions we’ve ever embarked on,” promises TGR producer and co-founder Steve Jones — which says something, considering the brand’s string of acclaimed projects.
“Roadless” follows Bryan Igushi, Travis Rice and Jeremy Jones on their splitboard journey into the widely unconquered Tetons. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Stargazers, with showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15, $7 for 16 and younger.
That’ll be followed by the Pikes Peak Center’s annually anticipated screenings by Warren Miller Entertainment. “Timeless” is a sweeping view of some of the planet’s most epic terrain, from the Colorado Rockies to the steeps of British Columbia to the soaring reaches of the European Alps.
The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Tickets $23 at pikespeakcenter.com.