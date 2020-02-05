Readers of this column may recall that zinfandel is my favorite wine. It can be bold and jammy. It can be balanced, elegan, and nuanced. Either way, I love its exuberant berry fruit, typically brash presentation, moderate tannin and spicy accents.
And zinfandel is one of the best values in wine, considering the overall quality, which can rival the finest wines in the world. Almost all of the best wines are under $50 and there are countless good wines under $20.
Note that wines are listed in order of my preference within each category.
Good values for everyday:
Artezin. Founded to focus on old-vine zinfandel from family- owned vineyards, Artezin has branched out to include Rhone varieties, but zinfandel remains the flagship. The 2017 Old Vine Mendocino County ($16) is notable for forward fruit and hints of herbs.
The Federalist. This brand also emphasizes zinfandel while producing other wines. The label for each wine is graced with the likeness of a Founding Father. For the 2016 Dry Creek Valley ($18), it’s Alexander Hamilton and oaky blackberry and plum with fresh tannins. The 2016 Lodi ($18) features George Washington and pure cherry, raspberr, and black pepper.
Cline Family Cellars. The family’s ancestors settled in Contra Costa County in the late 1800s. The winery was founded in 1982 with an eye to preserving the many old vines, some over 100-plus years old. The 2017 Ancient Vines ($20), from some of those vineyards, reveals good depth, bright fruit and suggestions of black licorice.
Edmeades. Established in 1972, Edmeades has long been respected as a zinfandel specialist, even as the winery has branched out to other varieties. The 2016 Mendocino County ($20) has juicy raspberry, admirable depth and a touch of herb.
Oak Ridge. A family-owned winery in Lodi working with various growers to produce several brands dedicated to old-vine zinfandel, their 2016 “OZV” Old Vine ($13) shows raspberry and blackberry with balanced acidity.
Oak Farm Vineyard. Another family-owned winery in Lodi, this property has a 160-year history as a farm. The 2017 Tievoli Red Blend ($20) is 4/5ths zinfandel and tends to the sweeter end of the spectrum, while a peaty soil note supplies intrigue.
More expensive but worth it:
Dry Creek Vineyard. This pioneer of Dry Creek Valley wine farms most of its vineyards sustainably and the winery is 100% certified sustainable. The 2016 Dry Creek Valley Old Vine ($35), with toasty, woodsy, peppery qualities overlaying abundant blackberry and raspberry, is a perennial favorite.
Sidebar Cellars. A new project from winemaker David Ramey focused on experimentation with diverse varieties, the 2016 Old Vine ($28) is firm and focused, with plum, blackberry and black pepper, drinking full, fresh, and lush.
Mettler. From a family that has been growing grapes in Lodi for over 100 years and has become leaders in organics and sustainability, their 2017 “Epicenter” Old Vine ($25) offers red and dark berries mixed with smoke and herbs delivered with a fine texture.
Breaking Bread. A new brand from Kokomo Winery to craft lower alcohol wines using the whole-cluster fermentation method common with Beaujolais, the 2018 zinfandel ($24) is a wine with a purity of fruit that should be appealing regardless of alcohol level.