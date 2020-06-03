In March, Italy became the European epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the northern part of that country taking the hardest hit. In this fourth and final column on Italian wine regions, I pay tribute to the area.
In the Veneto, Azienda Agricola Inama is notable for Soave Classico. The indigenous garganega is the primary white grape, typically yielding crisp wines of citrus and honeydew.
The 2019 “Vin Soave” ($16) is a fantastic value. The single vineyard 2017 “Vignetti di Carbonare” ($28) is richer and more complex — worth the extra money.
Tenuta Sant’Antonio produces organically farmed, estate-grown wines, most notably Valpolicella. The native corvina is the most important grape. Entry level Valpolicella, such as the 2018 Nanfrè ($15), typically is fresh and light, offering tart cherry.
Amarone della Valpolicella, usually the flagship of a producer, is a special type of Valpolicella made using the “appassimento” process of drying the grapes to concentrate the juice. The 2015 “Selezione Antonio Castegnedi” ($47) is a fine representative, amply displaying the deep dark fruits, baking spice and mocha of this raisiny, complex wine. Another good example, the 2015 Familia Pasqua ($50), is a fleshy, accessible wine, with generous notes of spice and leather.
An in-between style, Valpolicella Ripasso achieves richer flavors by macerating fresh Valpolicella with grape materials remaining after Amarone fermentation. The result is wine such as the 2017 Monti Garbi ($22), with its intense black fruits and admirable complexity.
In the northeast corner of Italy, the Alto Adige is known for producing crisp, aromatic white wines from a range of indigenous varieties. Alois Lageder is arguably the most influential producer in the region.
For fine entry-level values, get the 2018 Pinot Grigio ($16), brisk citrus, melon and quinine, and the 2018 Pinot Bianco ($15), delightfully aromatic, lime and lemongrass with a rounded palate. The 2017 Pinot Grigio “Porer” ($26) blends freshly pressed juice, juice fermented on the skins and stems. While the aroma is subdued, the palate is ebullient with zesty melon, citrus, peach and lush texture.
The 2018 Manzoni Bianco “Forra” ($31), a cross between riesling and pinot bianco, offers citrus, apple and apricot, with racy acidity and sumptuous texture.
Piemonte rests in view of the western Alps. Here, nebbiolo reigns among red grapes. Its best wines carry place names such as Barolo and Barbareso. Typically, these offer red berry, spice and grippy tannins and are some of the most expensive from Italy.
I recently tasted two good examples at more affordable prices. The 2015 Enrico Serafino Barolo “Monclivio” ($40) offers hints of sweetness, eucalyptus, oak and the woods, Another good introduction is the darker-fruited, earthy 2015 Luca Bosio Barolo ($45). A nice comparison is Bosio’s 2015 Barbaresco ($37), a different expression of nebbiolo with intriguing tart red fruits and saline qualities.
For an even more affordable taste, try a “Langhe Nebbiolo” such as Serafino’s 2017 “Picotener” ($25), which vinifies a rare sub-variety of nebbiolo to make a spicy wine of softer texture and light tannin.