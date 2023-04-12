As the planet continues to experience the effects of climate change and extreme weather events occur with increased frequency, more and more wineries worldwide are committing to be good employers, good neighbors and good planetary citizens. Here are just a few.

• Inman Family Wines is committed to cherishing the land through ethically produced wines — regenerative farming practices, natural winemaking, and environmentally resonsible business practices — that are restrained, elegant, structured in style, and pair well with food. Its Olivet Grange Vineyard (OGV) is farmed organically.

• Sequoia Grove Winery is certified sustainable by Napa Green, a third-party, sustainable wine-growing program focused on climate action, regenerative carbon farming and social equity. The winery is a 1% for the Planet member, supporting Save the Redwoods League.

• Mill Keeper prioritizes sourcing fruit from family- owned farms in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Mendocino counties in Caliorfnia with sustainable land management programs while creating high-quality, environmentally conscious wine at a value. The winery also is a partner of National Parks Conservation Association.

• Ancient Peaks farms its Santa Margarita Ranch in Paso Robles, Calif., to promote a biodiverse ecosystem that maintains wildlife habitat and native oak trees. The winery eschews synthetic pesticides and herbicides, instead promoting native predators. Water and energy conservation practices include bottling most wines in lighter glass.

• Fulldraw Vineyard produces estate-grown Rhône varietal wines in Paso Robles. Emphasizing organic and regenerative farming practices — flocks of sheep mow cover crops and weed and fertilize the vineyard — along with water and energy conservation practices.

• Symington Family Estates, in Portugal, is an international leader in sustainability — member of International Wineries for Climate Action and partner in United Nation’s Race-to-Zero, mobilizing credible climate action – and a certified B Corp. It is shifting to lighter glass bottles for most of its wines to reduce carbon emissions.

• Root:1, from Ventisquero, Chile’s first certified sustainable winery, emphasizes extreme value from sustainably farmed vineyards,and eco-friendly packaging.

The wines:

• 2021 Inman “Pratt Vine Hill” Chardonnay ($73), citrus, apple, luscious nuts, baking spice.

• 2019 Inman OGV Estate Pinot Noir ($75), rich, black cherry, cola, savory spices

• 2019 Seqouia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon ($55), fresh plum, cassis, iron savory herb.

• 2021 Seqouia Grove Chardonnay ($36), crisp citrus, pear, mineral notes, juicy.

• The Mill Keeper Cabernet Sauvignon ($25,) lively red fruits, toasty oak, vanilla.

• The Mill Keeper Chardonnay ($24), tropical fruit, apricot, vanilla, juicy.

• 2019 Ancient Peaks Chardonnay ($20), crisp, tropical notes, pear, citrus, easy.

• 2020 Zinfandel ($22), lively, juicy raspberry, nice weight, toasty, black pepper.

• 2018 Fulldraw FD2 ($55), 60% grenache, 40% syrah, sumptuous, concentrated, firm.

• Graham’s “Six Grapes” Reserve Port ($29), aromatic, mixed berries, chocolate, almond.

• 2021 GEA by Root:1 ($24), cabernet sauvignon and país (Chile’s ancestral grape); fresh berries, toast, easy drinking; 3-liter box.