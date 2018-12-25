Here are several California wines and a special portfolio of Australian wines for your gift cards.
Pinot noir: From an extreme cool climate vineyard near the Pacific Ocean, the 2015 Dutton-Goldfield Redwood Ridge ($62) presents lively, confident cherry with herbs, earth and anise in a firm yet luscious texture. From a special section of the famed Sangiacomo Vineyard, the 2016 Sonoma-Loeb Federick Ranch ($60) is redolent of dark berries, earth, cinnamon and anise; it’s firm, dense and persistent.
Chardonnay: From one of California’s most respected winemakers and most revered vineyards, the 2015 Ramey Rochioli Vineyard ($65) is wonderfully complex and satisfying. Built on a core of juicy citrus and stone fruit and light spice, its tightly wound frame is balanced with a broad palate. From a vineyard that sources several of Sonoma’s best wineries, the 2016 Migration Charles Heintz Vineyard ($55) offers enticing lemon, apple and stone fruit, balanced with honeyed notes delivered on an elegant, refined texture.
Here is a special collection for those who put a premium on sustainability. Organic wines have been relatively common for serious wine producers for a while now. Even the more stringent biodynamic methods have gained advocates. Bonterra has been at the forefront of both. And any wine lover would appreciate the three single-vineyard wines from their certified biodynamic ranches in Mendocino.
2014 The McNab ($50) — McNab Ranch was once a sheep ranch. Sheep still are used for weed control. This blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and old vine petite sirah is intense with black fruits well integrated with oak and spices. Strong yet polished tannins deliver a long finish.
2014 The Butler ($50) — Butler Ranch is a mountain ranch that was once a cherry farm. Owing to its high elevation, this is a Rhone-style blend (80 percent syrah, with mourvedre, grenache, zinfandel) of intensity and complexity with juicy black fruits, tobacco, anise and mocha. It is brawny yet plush.
2016 The Roost Chardonnay ($40) — Blue Heron Ranch is nestled between the Russian River and a blue heron preserve. This wine is complex, bursting with lemon, pear and apple, complemented with cream, butterscotch and fig, all carried on a creamy texture with brisk acidity.
Finally, a recommendation for Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard in McLaren Vale, South Australia. It is one of Australia’s most highly regarded vineyards, even supplying grapes for Penfolds’ iconic Grange wine. Now owned by California’s Jackson Family Wines, Chris Carpenter (credits include Cardinale, Lokoya, La Jota and Mt. Brave) is winemaker.
2015 Trueman Cabernet Sauvignon ($75), assertive currant and blackberry followed by toasty, savory elements. Hints of wood spice and anise add enticing complexity to this finely tannic wine.
2015 The Revivalist Merlot ($75), welcoming plum and blueberry, complemented with earthy, cedar, tobacco and spice notes; drinks satiny and finishes with nice grip.
2015 Brooks Road Shiraz ($75), lovely juicy red fruits, notes of herbs, tea, anise and black pepper; drinks elegantly but with power.
2015 The Peake Cabernet Shiraz ($150), blend of 56 percent cabernet sauvignon and 44 percent shiraz; impressive concentration of red and dark berries; picks up hints of mocha, herbs and pepper; lively, succulent and complex.