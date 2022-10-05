While Chianti is the best-known Tuscan wine, there are many other fine wines from this famous region. Let’s visit a few.
Most Tuscan wines, use sangiovese as their foundation (usually at least 70%). Grown throughout Italy, it shines in Tuscany. Typically, its wines exhibit deep, cherry and sometimes darker fruit with firm, dry structure. Complexity is revealed in baking spice, earth, forest, and anise notes. It often is blended with other native varieties, and increasingly Bordeaux grapes.
Chianti Classico is generally considered to produce the best Chianti wines. Riserva indicates higher-quality fruit and extended barrel and bottle aging. Gran Selezione is the highest classification, requiring 90% sangiovese, estate fruit and even longer aging.
• 2016 San Felice “Poggio Rosso” Gran Selezione ($70) juicy, toasty, oaky.
• 2016 Tenuta Perano Riserva ($35) vibrant, intense, spicy.
• 2017 Tenuta di Arceno “Strada al Sasso” Gran Selezione ($55) rich, savory, vanilla.
Chianti Rufina generally is considered to be the next best zone. Its higher elevation vineyards typically produce brighter fruit.
• 2016 Selvapiana “Vigneto Bucerchiale” ($36), exuberant, woodsy, elegant.
• 2016 Selvapiana “Erchi” ($50) bright, foresty, graceful.
Carmignano is unique in that its wines must include at least 50% sangiovese and 10%-20% cabernet sauvignon or cabernet franc plus other local grapes.
• 2017 Villa di Capezzana ($30) 80% sangiovese/20% cabernet sauvignon, powerful, intense, tannic.
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano — name reflects its geographic origin and popularity with royalty over the centuries — typically presents refreshing, vibrant fruit with gentler tannins.
• 2018 Poliziano ($30) bright, earthy, polished.
Brunello di Montalcino (100% local sangiovese clone grown around Montalcino village) is even more prized and more expensive than Chianti. These are some of the most concentrated, muscular, long-lived expressions of sangiovese.
• 2016 Castelgiocondo ($71) spice, tobacco, dense.
• 2016 Campogiovanni ($65) intense but accessible.
Montecucco is a small zone west of Montalcino in the Tuscan Maremma region. Most grapes (predominantly sangiovese) are certified organic.
• 2016 Poggio Stenti “Pian di Staffa” Riserva ($52) 100% sangiovese, dense, dusty, lush.
Morellino di Scansano, a fast growing area at the south end of the Maremma, must be at least 85% sangiovese from vineyards around the village of Scansano.
• 2019 Lohsa ($16) ripe, herbaceous, lush.
For all its tradition, Tuscany also is a center of innovation, as with the so-called Super Tuscans, officially Toscana IGT. Defined by the use of nonindigenous grapes, particularly cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah, many are considered among the best wines in Italy.
• 2019 Tenute Luce “Lucente” ($30) 75% merlot/25% sangiovese, juicy, sleek, tobacco.
Toscana IGT has become increasingly associated with Maremma, especially the Bolgheri zone along the western coast where single variety wines and French/Italian blends, are more common.
• 2017 San Felice “Bell’ Aja” Bolgheri Superiore ($60) merlot/cabernet sauvignon, concentrated, oaky, sleek.