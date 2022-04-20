Piemonte (Piedmont in English) in northwestern Italy is, with Tuscany, Italy’s most famous wine region. That fame is mostly centered on two wines from the Langhe subregion: Barolo and Barbaresco. These wines, considered among Italy’s best, are always 100% the indigenous nebbiolo grape.
Curiously, nebbiolo reaches such heights only in Piemonte. There’s just something about this grape grown in this place as expressed in the resulting wines that testify to the synergy of grape and terroir. Maybe it’s the proximity to the Alps and the Ligurian Sea, and the resulting cooler climate and prominent fog (nebbia is Italian for fog).
Named after nearby towns, Barolo and Barbaresco are different expressions of nebbiolo. Barolo is characterized as more powerful and tannic, larger scaled, and somewhat austere but with dramatically intense fruit. Barbaresco tends to be slightly less tannic and more balanced. Still, both deftly exhibit a balancing act of elegance with substantial tannins. A typical flavor profile includes enticing cherry and raspberry fruit with pungent, smoky forest or tobacco and often menthol notes.
If you want a sense of what all the fuss is about at more affordable prices, wines labeled “Langhe Nebbiolo” usually feature grapes from younger vines and multiple vineyard sources. The wines approximate their bigger siblings but with lesser intensity and softer palates.
Notably, Piemonte wine is more than nebbiolo. Most significant is barbera, the most widely planted grape in the region. Its many benefits include a generally juicy, easy drinking character and reasonable cost, an ideal everyday wine. It typically displays dark berries, often with hints of licorice, occasionally earthy notes and good acidity but softer tannins. Barbera from Asti and Alba (towns in the Langhe) are what you want to look for.
Dolcetto is the other important red variety. The grape is appealing for its exuberant fruitiness, tangy bitterness and affordability. It’s the classic drink-now wine.
Barolo
2017 Pio Cesare “Pio” ($85). bold, tight yet harmonious, full but firm, fine tannins, licorice and smoke notes.
2015 Enrico Serafino “Monclivio” ($46), solid introduction to Barolo; firm structure, fine texture, juicy, tobacco hints.
Barbaresco
2017 Marchesi di Grésy “Martinenga” ($65), bright, candied fruit, rich earth accent, mint, tobacco, supple, vibrant finish.
Langhe Nebbiolo
2018 Vietti “Perbacco” ($29) ,intense, minty, black pepper.
2018 Enrico Serafino “Picotener” ($25). charming, earthy, spice, soft frame.
2019 Marchesi di Gresy “Martinenga” ($26). vinous, slightly bitter, spicy.
Barbera d’Asti
2019 Vietti “Tre Vigne” ($18), concentrated, licorice, spice, supple,
2018 Marchesi di Gresy ($19), floral, elegant, soft, bracing, subtle spice,
Barbera d’Alba
2018 Pio Cesare ($25), easy- going, saturated, mineral, spice, tangy finish.
Langhe Dolcetto d’Alba
2019 Marchesi di Gresy “Monte Aribaldo” ($19), delightfully light, piquant, bright, supple.